Rex Opportunity Corp. Announces New CFO

08/04/2020 | 07:50am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - Rex Opportunity Corp. ("Rex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Nelson Lau has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, joining Rex's growing team focused on implementing its internally generated business strategy of investing in content creators and influencers.

Nelson Lau, CPA,CA; CFA; CPA is a finance leader with a reputation for building finance functions from the ground up, strategic analysis, and driving change. He is experienced in Mergers and Acquisitions, systems and process transformations, financial reporting and analysis and treasury management. He has managed lean finance functions as well as large international teams and has experience in a wide breadth of industries. He received his bachelor's degree in the Biotechnology / Chartered Accountancy program and his master's degree in Accounting from the University of Waterloo. Nelson has earned the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant designation, the US Certified Public Accountant designation and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

For further information contact:

Rex Opportunity Corp.
Jim Boyle, CEO
jim@rexopportunity.com
www.rexopportunity.com

No securities regulatory authority, stock exchange or regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the content of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60983


© Newsfilecorp 2020
