Reza Soudmand Takes Technology Leadership Role

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romet Limited today announced that Reza Soudmand, MSEE, PMP, has joined the Mississauga, Ontario-based natural gas meter company as director of product innovation. A dynamic technology leader, Soudmand is well versed in the communication protocols used globally to transfer data that helps investor-owned utilities better manage grid systems—and supply and demand. He will report to Brent Collver P.Eng., Romet’s chief executive officer.

“We welcome Reza to our leadership team,” said Collver, who has served as CEO since mid-2018. “He brings exceptional engineering and project management skills to the executive table, and will play a key role in our company’s continued growth.”

Soudmand has 10 years of experience leading diverse technology projects, most recently as senior manager of operations with MMB Networks in Toronto. He has an additional 10 years of embedded programming experience and has also served as a business strategist.

“Reza’s depth in communications, electronics and our company’s IT platform strengthens our position as a global technical leader in gas measurement and pressure management,” Collver added. “He’ll play an important role as we evolve and innovate around the IoT (internet of things) to provide operational intelligence so that our customers be more effective and efficient in managing their gas networks.”

Andrew Smich, Romet’s engineering manager, will report to Soudmand, applying his 40 years of experience advancing the company’s metrological platform to optimize performance measurement in keeping with international requirements and changing inputs. Soudmand looks forward to the opportunity to work with the Romet team of professionals to introduce new and enhanced offerings to customers in the North America, Europe and the BRIC. “The expansion of natural gas as a primary energy source worldwide—coupled with our expertise with firmware, software and manufacturing methods—position us well to be innovation leaders,” he said.

About Romet

Romet is an international market leader in positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment, and smart, universal measurement devices for the natural gas industry. Founded in 1972, the Toronto-based company markets and sells its products through authorized agents, representatives, and distributors worldwide, and is known for high-quality products, innovative technology and strong commitment to customer service. Named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Romet has experienced double-digit, year-over-year growth for the past seven years. For more information visit www.rometlimited.com.

