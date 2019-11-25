Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reza Soudmand Takes Technology Leadership Role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 11:01am EST

Named Director of Product Innovation

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romet Limited today announced that Reza Soudmand, MSEE, PMP, has joined the Mississauga, Ontario-based natural gas meter company as director of product innovation. A dynamic technology leader, Soudmand is well versed in the communication protocols used globally to transfer data that helps investor-owned utilities better manage grid systems—and supply and demand. He will report to Brent Collver P.Eng., Romet’s chief executive officer.

“We welcome Reza to our leadership team,” said Collver, who has served as CEO since mid-2018. “He brings exceptional engineering and project management skills to the executive table, and will play a key role in our company’s continued growth.”

Soudmand has 10 years of experience leading diverse technology projects, most recently as senior manager of operations with MMB Networks in Toronto. He has an additional 10 years of embedded programming experience and has also served as a business strategist.

“Reza’s depth in communications, electronics and our company’s IT platform strengthens our position as a global technical leader in gas measurement and pressure management,” Collver added. “He’ll play an important role as we evolve and innovate around the IoT (internet of things) to provide operational intelligence so that our customers be more effective and efficient in managing their gas networks.”      

Andrew Smich, Romet’s engineering manager, will report to Soudmand, applying his 40 years of experience advancing the company’s metrological platform to optimize performance measurement in keeping with international requirements and changing inputs. Soudmand looks forward to the opportunity to work with the Romet team of professionals to introduce new and enhanced offerings to customers in the North America, Europe and the BRIC. “The expansion of natural gas as a primary energy source worldwide—coupled with our expertise with firmware, software and manufacturing methods—position us well to be innovation leaders,” he said.

About Romet

Romet is an international market leader in positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment, and smart, universal measurement devices for the natural gas industry. Founded in 1972, the Toronto-based company markets and sells its products through authorized agents, representatives, and distributors worldwide, and is known for high-quality products, innovative technology and strong commitment to customer service. Named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Romet has experienced double-digit, year-over-year growth for the past seven years. For more information visit www.rometlimited.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6194e85-3ce0-485d-bba7-ccf3bb25ad8f

 

Contact info: 
Romet Limited 
www.rometlimited.com 
romet@rometlimited.com

Primary Logo

Reza Soudmand

Newly named Director of Product Innovation at Toronto-based Romet Ltd.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aTRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:30aC & F FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:30aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of Own Shares 25.11.2019
AQ
11:30aBAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:30aNokia to discontinue Chief Operating Officer role; current COO Joerg Erlemeier to leave company
GL
11:28a3M : Science, Technology & Sustainability Committee
PU
11:28aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds a $12.7M Freddie Mac SBL Portfolio in Northern New Jersey
PU
11:28aJARVIS SECURITIES : Director's Interest
PU
11:28aTITN CEME : Setting up of a liquidity contract and the appointment of a market maker
PU
11:28aSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Where there's a will…
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group