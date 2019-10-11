Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rezolute Management to Present at 2019 BIO Investor Forum Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (“Rezolute” or “Company”) (OTCQB:RZLT), today announced that senior management will present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PT. 

The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors page of the Rezolute website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/ir-calendar.

About Rezolute, Inc.
Rezolute is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of transformative therapies targeting rare and metabolic diseases. Rezolute is advancing a diversified pipeline including: RZ358 (Phase 2), an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of Congenital Hyperinsulinism; RZ402 (PC), a plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting Diabetic Macular Edema; and AB101 (Phase 1), a once-weekly injectable basal insulin. For more information, visit: www.rezolutebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Contact:
Keith Vendola, M.D.
Chief Financial Officer
keith@rezolutebio.com
650-603-4657


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pB. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pSEYCHELLE ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC /CA : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pSEC Halts Alleged $1.7 Billion Unregistered Digital Token Offering
NE
05:09pFastenal surges ; Wendy's, SAP rise
AQ
05:09pSICO HOELSCHER HARRIS : LPP Announces County of Santa Fe First Judicial District Court Civil Jury Hits Werner Enterprises with $40.5 Million Verdict for Catastrophic Trucking Collision
BU
05:08pRUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pORORA : Increases Exposure To North America
AQ
05:06pWALT DISNEY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
PU
05:05pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
3SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
4CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group