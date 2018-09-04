Rhabdomyosarcoma | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report | Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the
drug pipeline for rhabdomyosarcoma.
The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under
investigation within the defined data collection period to treat
rhabdomyosarcoma.
This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market,
including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment
strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential
role in the growth of the market.
Rhabdomyosarcoma: Market overview
Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare soft-tissue cancer that affects the skeletal
muscle tissue, bladder, or uterus. Despite being rare, it accounts for
up to 40% of all the soft-tissue sarcomas. It is a highly malignant and
aggressive form of cancer and is more common in people aged under 18
years. It is also referred to as a small-blue-round-cell tumor. Studies
conducted on rhabdomyosarcoma have shown that there are no clear factors
of risks associated with disease; however, it could result in congenital
abnormalities. Rhabdomyosarcoma commonly affects the lungs, bone marrow,
and bones. Certain genetic conditions, such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome,
neurofibromatosis type 1, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, pleuropulmonary
blastoma, are likely to increase the chances of a person developing
childhood rhabdomyosarcoma.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “The stem
cells of rhabdomyosarcoma have been recently identified, and the
researchers believe that fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 is the
marker for the cells. Researchers are currently planning on conducting
studies on the use of stem cell therapy for the treatment of
rhabdomyosarcoma.”
Rhabdomyosarcoma: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the rhabdomyosarcoma market based
on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral,
inhalation, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule,
monoclonal antibody, biological, and peptide), targets (VEGF, tubulin,
and others), MoA (VEGF inhibitor, tubulin polymerization inhibitor, and
others), geographical segmentation (US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Germany,
Canada, and Belgium) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting,
completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Based on therapies employed, 70% of the molecules that are being
investigated for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma are monotherapy.
Monotherapy involves the use of a single drug to treat a particular
disorder.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
