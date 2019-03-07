Log in
Rheos Medicines : to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

03/07/2019 | 07:31am EST

Rheos Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in immunometabolism to create a new class of therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced that Gad Soffer, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. The Conference will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

About Rheos Medicines

Rheos Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in immunometabolism to develop novel therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases and cancer. Our approach targets the underlying intracellular metabolism of immune cells and has the potential to unlock a new frontier in drug discovery for immune-mediated disease. Through a proprietary platform and product engine that integrates multiple “omic” datasets, we systematically define the biologic links between immune cell metabolism and function and simultaneously identify new drug targets and biomarkers of disease to bring precision to the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. We have assembled leading scientists whose discoveries opened the field of immunometabolism, clinicians with a deep understanding of immune-mediated diseases, and an experienced biotech leadership team. Rheos was founded by Third Rock Ventures and is located in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.rheosrx.com.


