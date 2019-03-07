Rheos Medicines : to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Rheos Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in
immunometabolism to create a new class of therapeutics for patients with
severe autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases and cancer, today
announced that Gad Soffer, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, will
present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care
Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. The Conference
will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.
About Rheos Medicines
Rheos
Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in
immunometabolism to develop novel therapeutics for patients with severe
autoimmune disorders, inflammatory diseases and cancer. Our approach
targets the underlying intracellular metabolism of immune cells and has
the potential to unlock a
new frontier in drug discovery for immune-mediated disease. Through
a proprietary platform and product engine that integrates multiple
“omic” datasets, we systematically define the biologic links between
immune cell metabolism and function and simultaneously identify new drug
targets and biomarkers of disease to bring precision to the treatment of
immune-mediated diseases. We have assembled leading scientists whose
discoveries opened the field of immunometabolism, clinicians with a deep
understanding of immune-mediated diseases, and an experienced biotech
leadership team. Rheos was founded by Third Rock Ventures and is located
in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.rheosrx.com.
