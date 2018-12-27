Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rheumatology Community Urges CMS to Proceed with Caution When Considering IPI Drug Pricing Model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 08:17pm CET

Washington, D.C., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

0_medium_ACR_blue.jpg


December 27, 2018

 

Media Contact

Monica McDonald

mmcdonald@rheumatology.org  

404-633-3777, ext. 332

 

Rheumatology Community Urges CMS to Proceed with Caution When Considering IPI Drug Pricing Model

 

ACR Recommends CMS Make Drug Pricing Demonstration Voluntary; Better Address Financial and Administrative Challenges for Providers to Protect Patient Access to Treatments

 

WASHINGTON, DC – In comments submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) urged the agency to proceed with caution when considering the International Pricing Index (IPI) drug pricing model, which was announced in an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in October. The ACR is concerned that, without substantial changes, the demonstration program could disrupt patient access to care, worsen the rheumatology workforce shortage and exacerbate geographic disparities in access to medical care.

 

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide input on the proposed IPI model and are encouraged by the agency’s efforts to make needed therapies more affordable for patients,” said Paula Marchetta, MD, MBA, president of the American College of Rheumatology. “However, we believe that changes must be made to ensure the proposal does not result in significant disruptions in patient care for the 54 million Americans who live with a rheumatic disease.”

 

Specifically, the ACR recommends that the IPI demonstration:

 

  • Be voluntary. Participation in this demonstration must be voluntary for providers and must include a way for them to exit the program if they find themselves unable to meet the administrative and financial changes required. Furthermore, the proposed demonstration should be reduced in size and scope and encompass a significantly smaller percentage of Part B drug administration to avoid disruptions in patient care.
  • Reduce financial risks and administrative burdens to physicians. In order to avoid disruptions in patient access to treatments, ACR opposes any increased risk to patients and practices as a result of the demonstration. The ACR is concerned that the proposal to have providers collect patient cost-sharing payments would create serious financial risk and administrative burdens for physicians, particularly those operating small practices. Instead, the ACR recommends that if third-party vendors are tasked with drug procurement and distribution under the proposed model, that they also collect the payments themselves or pay providers a fee for the cost collection. Other administrative changes were suggested in the ACR’s comments.
  • Measure the impact on patient access to inform future developments. CMS should continuously track and report measures such as prescription adherence, out-of-pocket costs, and disease outcomes throughout the demonstration to ensure the model does not compromise patient access or health outcomes in favor of lower costs.

 

Over the summer, the ACR released a set of policy principles that must be at the forefront of any policy effort aimed at reducing drug costs for chronically ill Medicare patients. These principles include prioritizing patient access to affordable treatments while ensuring steps are taken to support shared decision-making between patients and providers.

 

“The ACR is dedicated to ensuring that rheumatologists and rheumatology care professionals have the resources they need to provide patients with appropriate, high-quality care,” Dr. Marchetta concluded. “We thank CMS for providing an opportunity to offer our input and we look forward to serving as a resource for the agency as it works to lower drug costs for Americans with chronic illnesses.”   

 

To view the comment letter, click here.

 

###

 

About the American College of Rheumatology

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is the nation's leading advocacy organization for the rheumatology care community, representing more than 7,700 U.S. rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals who are committed to improving healthcare for Americans living with rheumatic diseases.

 

Monica McDonald
American College of Rheumatology
404-633-3777 ext. 332
mmcdonald@rheumatology.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pUCORE RARE METALS : Announces Agreement to Pay Consulting Fees by Issuing Shares
AQ
09:26pCIO SUMMIT : HMG Strategy Publishes its 2019 Leadership and Technology Research Agendas for CIOs and Technology Executives to Lead, Reimagine and Reinvent the Future State Enterprise
PR
09:24pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 27
DJ
09:21pZhiyun Has Announced Crane 3-Lab Handheld Stabilizer for DSLR Cameras; Exclusively Available at B&H
BU
09:17pENCANA : Up 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:15pONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
09:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
09:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
09:11pCADIZ INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.