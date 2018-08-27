Rhinogram Announces Appointment of New President to Guide Expansion into Medical Practice Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth communications, today announced the appointment of Kathy Ford as president. Ford, who has spent more than 20 years driving strategic business development and solution commercialization in the global healthcare IT and medical device sectors, will be joined by Shannon Hastings who will lead the company’s technology architecture, integration, methodologies, engineering and operations as chief technology officer.

“Both Kathy and Shannon bring vast expertise and innovative approaches to solving healthcare IT challenges and I am delighted to have them join the Rhinogram family. With their proven industry track records, we are poised – now more than ever – to drive our mission of making healthcare conversations simple, efficient and secure,” said Keith Dressler, DDS, MSD, founder and CEO of Rhinogram. “These appointments pave the way for our expansion into the medical practice space as the company works to remove the barriers between patients and care teams.”

Ford previously held roles in sales, marketing leadership, executive level portfolio ownership, as well as merger and acquisition responsibilities at GE Medical Systems, McKesson, Siemens Medical, Carestream Dental, NantHealth and others. She has led the ideation and commercialization of more than 100 clinically impactful solutions.

Hastings brings with him more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology along with a deep knowledge in software-as-a-service, secure and scalable platforms, service-oriented architectures, distributed computing, technology evaluation, and product engineering and operations. He has held leadership roles at healthcare technology organizations such as NantHealth, iSirona, Inventrio and the Software Research Institute at the Center of IT Innovations in Health Care at the Ohio State University.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications – connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company’s telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

