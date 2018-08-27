Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rhinogram Announces Appointment of New President to Guide Expansion into Medical Practice Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth communications, today announced the appointment of Kathy Ford as president. Ford, who has spent more than 20 years driving strategic business development and solution commercialization in the global healthcare IT and medical device sectors, will be joined by Shannon Hastings who will lead the company’s technology architecture, integration, methodologies, engineering and operations as chief technology officer.

“Both Kathy and Shannon bring vast expertise and innovative approaches to solving healthcare IT challenges and I am delighted to have them join the Rhinogram family. With their proven industry track records, we are poised – now more than ever – to drive our mission of making healthcare conversations simple, efficient and secure,” said Keith Dressler, DDS, MSD, founder and CEO of Rhinogram. “These appointments pave the way for our expansion into the medical practice space as the company works to remove the barriers between patients and care teams.”

Ford previously held roles in sales, marketing leadership, executive level portfolio ownership, as well as merger and acquisition responsibilities at GE Medical Systems, McKesson, Siemens Medical, Carestream Dental, NantHealth and others. She has led the ideation and commercialization of more than 100 clinically impactful solutions.

Hastings brings with him more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology along with a deep knowledge in software-as-a-service, secure and scalable platforms, service-oriented architectures, distributed computing, technology evaluation, and product engineering and operations. He has held leadership roles at healthcare technology organizations such as NantHealth, iSirona, Inventrio and the Software Research Institute at the Center of IT Innovations in Health Care at the Ohio State University.

About Rhinogram
Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications – connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company’s telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.
With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Tom Testa
617-872-0184
tom@andersoni.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pTESLA : shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
RE
02:52pALLSTATE : InfoArmor Acquisition Investor Presentation
PU
02:52pGlobal Healthcare 3D Printing Market Outlook to 2023 - Demand for Customized 3D Printing is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:51pTIDAL ROYALTY CORP : . and CannaRoyalty Corp. Agree to Terms On Purchase of AltMed Royalty and Equity
AQ
02:51pALLSTATE : to Buy InfoArmor for $525 Million Cash
DJ
02:51pPULSE OIL CORP. : Announces Successful Phase One Completion of the Bigoray Enhanced Oil Recovery Modelling Project
PR
02:51pScythian Biosciences Closes Acquisition of MMJ Colombia Partners
GL
02:50pADAMA Delivers Another Quarter of Record Sales Exceeding $1 Billion
PR
02:49pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pUNION PACIFIC : District eyes Donaldsonville city batture land for new pump station to send more fresh water into Bayou Lafourche
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ monitoring committee call

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.