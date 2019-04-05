Rhode Island Quality Institute (RIQI) announced today that its Board of
Directors has appointed Indra Neil Sarkar, PhD, MLIS, FACMI as interim
President and CEO. Sarkar, who currently serves as the Director of the
Center for Biomedical Informatics at Brown University, succeeded the
company’s founding CEO, Laura Adams, on April 1.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005343/en/
Rhode Island Quality Institute Names Indra Neil Sarkar, PhD, MLIS, FACMI Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
“The Board of Directors is very pleased to announce the appointment of
Neil Sarkar as RIQI’s Interim President and CEO. Neil comes with a
wealth of knowledge on Rhode Island’s healthcare environment and we look
forward to leveraging his expertise in steering RIQI forward. We are
grateful to Laura for the significant contribution to the State of Rhode
Island over the past 17 years and wish her the very best,” said Diana
Franchitto, Chair, RIQI Board of Directors.
Sarkar, who holds a PhD from the College of Physicians and Surgeons at
Columbia University in Biomedical Informatics comes to RIQI from Brown
University where he serves as the Associate Professor of Medical
Science, the Associate Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice
and the Director of the Center for Biomedical Informatics. Sarkar also
serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the American Medical
Informatics Association (AMIA) and is the founding Editor-in-Chief of JAMIA
Open.
Under Laura Adams’ and leadership, RIQI received three major health
information technology grants under the Affordable Care Act, bringing
$27 million into the Rhode Island economy to build critical statewide
health information technology infrastructure. RIQI then went on to win
other grant awards that brought the total to more than $50 million.
“Laura’s leadership and impact on health care is profound. RIQI has a
rich history and critical role across our communities in Rhode Island,”
said Sarkar.
“The RIQI Board of Directors is fully committed to sustaining the
important work of RIQI as it serves a critical role for providers and
facilities in collecting and sharing important patient information to
enhance the quality and safety of patient care across the state,” said
Diana Franchitto, Chair, RIQI Board of Directors. The RIQI Board of
Directors will conduct a national search for Adams’ permanent
replacement in the coming months.
About Rhode Island Quality Institute
RIQI is a center of
collaborative innovation that advances health and healthcare
transformation. Our mission is to improve the quality, safety and value
of healthcare and share knowledge that advances the field of healthcare
improvement. RIQI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2001
and overseen by a Board of Directors comprised of senior health industry
leaders from our community, including CEOs of hospitals, health insurers
and health-related businesses, along with leaders of consumer groups,
academia and government agencies. For more information, visit www.riqi.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005343/en/