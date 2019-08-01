Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rhodes Group and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico are working together to produce better patient outcomes within New Mexico Centennial Care.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

Rhodes Group, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – (August 1, 2019 ) –  Rhodes Group (Rhodes), a wholly owned subsidiary of TriCore Reference Laboratories (TriCore), and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) are working together to produce better patient outcomes within New Mexico Centennial Care.

Rhodes Group’s new Clinical Analytics product applies innovative and copyrighted algorithms to analyze TriCore’s clinical pathology data in order to produce near real-time, actionable insights around health conditions such as pregnancy, diabetes, and hepatitis C. These insights assist BCBSNM in risk stratifying their Centennial Care population, thus identifying members who need care or may be at risk due to comorbidity. BCBSNM can more effectively target their care coordination efforts, leading to better patient outcomes.

“Laboratory results play a critical role in clinical decisions and determining patient needs. We have innovatively transformed the single test result to deliver information that augments BCBSNM’s ability to serve the needs of their Centennial Care population,” said Steve Ayer, Rhodes’ Chief Executive Officer. Rhodes Group specializes in creating software for optimizing laboratory operations. Rhodes’ new product, Clinical Analytics, enables laboratories to assist their customers with population health and targeted intervention initiatives.

BCBSNM worked with Rhodes and TriCore for more than a year to assure their algorithms produced actionable information for initiating care coordination efforts. Dr. Eugene Sun, Chief Medical Officer of BCBSNM, notes, “The product has really helped us understand member needs and work more effectively in integrating patients into care.”  According to New Mexico Human Services Department’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set Reports, BCBSNM is now the number one performer in Prenatal and Postpartum Care.1

“BCBSNM has been a great collaborator due to their willingness to try something different, educate us on needs, and truly break down the healthcare silos. We have enjoyed the collaboration and look forward to moving together towards solving more problems while shifting towards value-based healthcare,” added Dr. Michael Crossey, TriCore’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer.

-60-

Rhodes Group, founded in 2000 and acquired by TriCore Reference Laboratories in 2014, provides laboratory software solutions and consulting services to improve the effectiveness of pre-analytical, post-analytical and revenue cycle management processes. C21 is Rhodes’ LIS-neutral 21st Century Lab IT infrastructure that optimizes laboratory operations and clinical diagnostics to help labs address the challenges of today and prepare for the future. The Rhodes Group team brings more than 100 years of laboratory and technology experience to help labs significantly reduce costs, improve patient outcomes, and navigate the new Lab marketplace. For more information, visit www.rhodesgroup.com.

 

TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. TriCore provides over 2,900, full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides research services supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. For more information, visit tricore.org.

Such services are funded in part with the State of New Mexico.


1http://www.hsd.state.nm.us/LookingForInformation/healthcare-effectiveness-data-and-information-set.aspx

Attachment 

Beth Bailey
TriCore Reference Laboratories
5059388393
Elizabeth.Bailey@tricore.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:26pVIVERE COMMUNITIES : Provides Business Update
AQ
08:25p[SEP 4-6, 2019 : Tokyo, Japan] JASIS 2019 Japan Analytical & Scientific Instruments Show
PU
08:25pDIGITAL ECOSYSTEMS : The power of together
PU
08:25pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (July)
PU
08:25pBANK OF JAPAN : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on June 19 and 20, 2019 
PU
08:25pGENESIS MINERALS : Strategic Investment in Genesis
PU
08:25pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : $18m capital raising to fast track lithium projects
PU
08:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019
PU
08:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issuance of us$300 million 6.875% senior notes due 2022
PU
08:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of u.s. dollar denominated guaranteed senior notes by meilun (bvi) limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
4ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group