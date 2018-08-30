Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council : Lloyd Macey Concert - Welsh Mining Experience

Lloyd Macey took to the stage to perform his Under the Sky concert at the Welsh Mining Experience at Rhondda Heritage Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Council's popular family tourist attraction for the open-air concert.

Lloyd performed a mixture of songs that he has become known for, as well as his new single titled Under the Sky.

Cllr Ann Crimmings, Cabinet Member for Environment, Leisure and Heritage Services, said: ''We are all so proud of Lloyd Macey, a local boy who did so well on last year's popular television series X Factor, and we were delighted to be host his first-ever solo concert.

'Everyone had such a great time with us, enjoying the music and atmosphere in this unique setting.

'The Welsh Mining Experience attracts visitors from all over the globe, all year around. We also arrange theme events such as our children's Spooktacular event and X Scream for over 16s during Halloween and Santa's Toy Mine during the festive season.

'Also proving popular this year is our new attraction, Dram: The Cinematic Experience, giving visitors an even more immersive insight into the life of a coal miner.'

Lloyd Macey has had a remarkable year, entertaining millions of TV viewers across the world as an X Factor finalist. He supported Little Mix on their Glory Days Tour and has performed live to over 150,000 people across the UK and Ireland. But returning home to perform in the Rhondda was 'something special' for him.

Lloyd Macey said: 'My family worked in the Lewis Merthyr Colliery for generations. Coming home and launching my first solo single in the Valleys means so much to me.'

Lloyd was supported on his Under the Sky Concert by two acts from Rhondda Cynon Taf - Brits School graduate Alice Mee-Bishop and Indie band The Brocklebank.

For more information on all future attractions and events at the Welsh Mining Experience, including Dram: The Cinematic Experience, visit www.rhonddaheritagepark.com.

