Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council : Lloyd Macey Concert - Welsh Mining Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

Lloyd Macey took to the stage to perform his Under the Sky concert at the Welsh Mining Experience at Rhondda Heritage Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Council's popular family tourist attraction for the open-air concert.

Lloyd performed a mixture of songs that he has become known for, as well as his new single titled Under the Sky.

Cllr Ann Crimmings, Cabinet Member for Environment, Leisure and Heritage Services, said: ''We are all so proud of Lloyd Macey, a local boy who did so well on last year's popular television series X Factor, and we were delighted to be host his first-ever solo concert.

'Everyone had such a great time with us, enjoying the music and atmosphere in this unique setting.

'The Welsh Mining Experience attracts visitors from all over the globe, all year around. We also arrange theme events such as our children's Spooktacular event and X Scream for over 16s during Halloween and Santa's Toy Mine during the festive season.

'Also proving popular this year is our new attraction, Dram: The Cinematic Experience, giving visitors an even more immersive insight into the life of a coal miner.'

Lloyd Macey has had a remarkable year, entertaining millions of TV viewers across the world as an X Factor finalist. He supported Little Mix on their Glory Days Tour and has performed live to over 150,000 people across the UK and Ireland. But returning home to perform in the Rhondda was 'something special' for him.

Lloyd Macey said: 'My family worked in the Lewis Merthyr Colliery for generations. Coming home and launching my first solo single in the Valleys means so much to me.'

Lloyd was supported on his Under the Sky Concert by two acts from Rhondda Cynon Taf - Brits School graduate Alice Mee-Bishop and Indie band The Brocklebank.

For more information on all future attractions and events at the Welsh Mining Experience, including Dram: The Cinematic Experience, visit www.rhonddaheritagepark.com.

Posted on Thursday 30th August 2018

Disclaimer

Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 16:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12pVIRGINIA FARM BUREAU : Fresh, local produce perfect for fall gatherings
PU
07:12pCHERI BUSTOS : Heitkamp, Bustos Announce New Bill to Use Tariff Revenue to Help U.S. Producers Hurt by Trade War
PU
07:12pVIRGINIA FARM BUREAU : New insurance service should help dairy farmers
PU
07:07pHEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Announces New Bill to Use Tariff Revenue to Help U.S. Producers Hurt by Trade War
PU
07:07pBUSINESS ROUNDTABLE AND THE BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA : Preserve the Trilateral Structure of NAFTA
PU
07:06pCourt quashes Canadian approval of Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
07:06pEU's Top Trade Official Proposes Ending All Car Tariffs With U.S.--Update
DJ
07:00pBritain's biggest payday lender Wonga collapses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.