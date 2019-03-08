Rhythmlink Announces Investment Partnership with New Heritage

Rhythmlink International, LLC is pleased to announce an exciting new investment partnership with New Heritage Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm that specializes in growing founder-owned businesses.

As a market leading designer and manufacturer of disposable neurodiagnostic devices and consumables, Rhythmlink is quickly growing, and an investment from Heritage will ensure that growth continues along with the innovation and quality that Rhythmlink is known for. Heritage completed its investment via its unique Private IPO® solution, which leaves operating control in the hands of the reinvesting founders while providing them the desired liquidity and financial flexibility to accelerate growth into the future. The investment was completed on February 19, 2019.

“We chose to partner with Heritage because of their experience in backing founder-owned businesses and investing in healthcare, but most importantly because their investment structure enabled us to retain operating control,” said Shawn Regan, CEO and Co-Founder. Michael O’Leary, COO and Co-Founder, added, “The culture we have built with our employees at Rhythmlink and our reputation in the marketplace are incredibly important to us. We wanted a partnership that would ensure this would stay intact.”

Melissa Barry, Partner at Heritage added, “We are thrilled to partner with Shawn, Michael and the entire Rhythmlink team to help them accelerate growth, continue to develop innovative products and provide customers with the highest level of quality and service. Rhythmlink is a high-growth business with an incredible amount of opportunity to further expand the applicability of neuro and brain health monitoring throughout the healthcare continuum. We are excited about what the future will bring.”

About Rhythmlink

Rhythmlink International is a medical device manufacturing company specializing in devices that help connect patients to machines to record or elicit physiologic information. Rhythmlink designs, manufactures and distributes a variety of medical devices for intraoperative neuromonitoring, electroencephalography, evoked potentials, polysomnography, long-term monitoring epilepsy and critical care units. Founded by neurodiagnostic technologists and engineers in 2002, Rhythmlink enhances patient care worldwide by transforming medical device technology that links patients to equipment. Rhythmlink also offers custom packaging, custom products, private labeling and contract manufacturing services.

About New Heritage Capital

New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives.

