Rhythmlink Announces Investment Partnership with New Heritage

Rhythmlink International, LLC is pleased to announce an exciting new
investment partnership with New Heritage Capital, a Boston-based private
equity firm that specializes in growing founder-owned businesses.
As a market leading designer and manufacturer of disposable
neurodiagnostic devices and consumables, Rhythmlink is quickly growing,
and an investment from Heritage will ensure that growth continues along
with the innovation and quality that Rhythmlink is known for. Heritage
completed its investment via its unique Private IPO®
solution, which leaves operating control in the hands of the reinvesting
founders while providing them the desired liquidity and financial
flexibility to accelerate growth into the future. The investment was
completed on February 19, 2019.
“We chose to partner with Heritage because of their experience in
backing founder-owned businesses and investing in healthcare, but most
importantly because their investment structure enabled us to retain
operating control,” said Shawn Regan, CEO and Co-Founder. Michael
O’Leary, COO and Co-Founder, added, “The culture we have built with our
employees at Rhythmlink and our reputation in the marketplace are
incredibly important to us. We wanted a partnership that would ensure
this would stay intact.”
Melissa Barry, Partner at Heritage added, “We are thrilled to partner
with Shawn, Michael and the entire Rhythmlink team to help them
accelerate growth, continue to develop innovative products and provide
customers with the highest level of quality and service. Rhythmlink is a
high-growth business with an incredible amount of opportunity to further
expand the applicability of neuro and brain health monitoring throughout
the healthcare continuum. We are excited about what the future will
bring.”
About Rhythmlink
Rhythmlink International is a medical device manufacturing company
specializing in devices that help connect patients to machines to record
or elicit physiologic information. Rhythmlink designs, manufactures and
distributes a variety of medical devices for intraoperative
neuromonitoring, electroencephalography, evoked potentials,
polysomnography, long-term monitoring epilepsy and critical care units.
Founded by neurodiagnostic technologists and engineers in 2002,
Rhythmlink enhances patient care worldwide by transforming medical
device technology that links patients to equipment. Rhythmlink also
offers custom packaging, custom products, private labeling and contract
manufacturing services.
http://www.Rhythmlink.com
http://www.facebook.com/Rhythmlink
http://www.twitter.com/Rhythmlink
http://www.youtube.com/Rhythmlink
About New Heritage Capital
New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a
twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market,
founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like
the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a
combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to
maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at
managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational
and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth
objectives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005434/en/