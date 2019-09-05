Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Officially Launches New Eagle Facility

State-of-the-Art Facility and Laboratory Provide the Latest Science-Based Solutions to the Pharmaceutical Industry

Eagle, an ISO-certified analytical laboratory, announces the grand opening of its new headquarters in southwest Houston. Registered with the FDA, DEA and Texas Department of Public Safety, Eagle provides science-based testing and consulting services to 503A compounding pharmacies, 503B outsourcing facilities and pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide. Patient safety is Eagle’s core focus as it helps sterile and non-sterile compounders and pharmaceutical manufacturers develop and maintain systems in compliance with government regulations and standards.

Eagle President and CEO Ross Caputo, PhD, and Eagle Chief Technical Officer David Hussong, PhD, were joined by Kwentoria Williams, communications director for U.S. Congressman Al Green’s office, in the cutting of the ceremonial green ribbon on Tuesday, August 27, to officially open the new Eagle facility at 11111 S. Wilcrest Drive in Houston, Texas. Strategic partners - including PCCA President Jim Smith and PCCA Chief Scientific Officer Gus Bassani, PharmD - also participated in the grand opening ceremonies.

“Fifteen years ago, we had a vision that pharmacies had a need to assess the quality of the compounded formulations they were making,” Dr. Bassani said. “We’ve gone from four employees and 4,000 square feet to 50 employees and 30,000 square feet. Today, Eagle is not only about assessing the stability, sterility and quality of formulations prepared in compounding pharmacies, they’re also about the testing of what is prepared in CGMP environments, such as those within the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.”

“What we’re doing is making a difference in people’s lives,” Dr. Caputo said. “We have state-of-the-art clean rooms where we test the sterility of medicines and clean rooms specially designed for handling hazardous drugs and pathogens. Plus, we have the ability to perform rapid sterility testing for our client pharmacists who are making personalized medicine for patients in need. We make it possible for pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and manufacturers to assess the quality of the products they produce, so that patients do not have to worry about the safety of their medication.”

“We are so proud of the great work that’s being done here at Eagle,” Smith said. “The work is just getting started – what’s going to be coming out of Eagle’s efforts is going to be remarkable.”

Following the ribbon cutting, Eagle team members led more than 40 guests in attendance on a tour of the facility.

Registered with the FDA, DEA and Texas Department of Public Safety, Eagle is an ISO-certified laboratory and consulting service providing science-based solutions to 503A compounding pharmacies, 503B outsourcing facilities and pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide. Established in 2004, Eagle provides: analytical and microbiological testing to help ensure patient safety; expert consulting services to help secure regulatory compliance; and support to researchers on clinical trials and investigational new drugs (INDs).

Eagle consultants are scientific experts with more than 200 years of combined experience in the FDA-regulated pharmaceutical industry; they provide all levels of support to pharmacies and GMP operations, including development of quality systems, facility design, mitigation, remediation and regulatory response support. As a leading provider of the Rapid ScanRDI® sterility test, Eagle experts also excel in testing for bacterial endotoxins, potency and container-closure integrity, as well as conducting stability studies of compounded preparations.

