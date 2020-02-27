Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening of Canal 1535, New Orlean's Newest HighRise

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, Provident Realty Advisors, Dallas based developer, selected CF Real Estate Services (CF) to manage Canal 1535. The highrise celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event took place at 1535 Canal St, New Orleans, LA and was attended by many local businesses and sponsored by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Julie Valley, Asset Manager, Provident Realty Advisors states, “We are excited to bring modern luxury apartments to Iberville; this helps serve so many people, not just New Orleanians, but many transplants that are migrating to the area as a result of the city’s thriving job market.”

Situated just blocks from the French Quarter, Canal 1535 offers unobstructed urban views of the city’s skyline, an onsite dog park, putting green, and complimentary gated, covered parking for all residents.

According to New Orleans CityBusiness.com the economic outlook for 2020 is forecasting an additional 9,400 jobs which is an increase of 1.6%. In efforts of supporting this growth, the stylish midrise is partnering with local and national organizations to provide incentives for their employee base. The proximity to the Medical District and Tulane University, allow for residents to have a walkable option. With a Walkscore of 87, Canal 1535 is not only walkable, but offers excellent transit options and boasts a near perfect score for biking.

For more information about Canal 1535, visit www.livecanal1535.com

About Provident Realty Advisors

Provident Realty Advisors, Inc. is a privately held real estate and investment firm. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $3 billion worth of real estate projects. Led by Provident’s owner Leon J. Backes, the company has developed expertise in the following real estate disciplines: land investments, anchored retail centers, repositioning of outdated malls and apartments, master planned residential communities, self-storage facilities, multi-family acquisition & development, and infill mixed use development.

About CF Real Estate Services:

CF Real Estate Services (CF) is an award-winning, multifamily real estate company with properties across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Central, and Midwest regions of the United States. With decades of industry experience, the company has evolved into a leading provider of multifamily services that include development, acquisitions, property management, asset management, and consulting.

