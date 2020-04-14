Ribon Therapeutics : to Present New Preclinical Data at the Upcoming AACR Virtual Annual Meetings

Ribon Therapeutics, a clinical stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting stress response pathways, today announced the presentation of new data at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I, taking place from April 27-28, 2020.

This meeting will feature a selection of high-impact proffered paper presentations, including:

Session: Advances in Cancer Drug Design and Discovery

Abstract ID: 3974

Title: A Potent and Selective PARP14 Inhibitor Decreases Pro-tumor Macrophage Function and Elicits Inflammatory Responses in Tumor Explants

Presenter: Laurie Schenkel, Ph.D.

Date/Time: April 27, 2020, 12:20 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Abstract ID: DDT02

Title: RBN-2397: A First-in-Class PARP7 Inhibitor Targeting a Newly Discovered Cancer Vulnerability in Stress-Signaling Pathways

Presenter: Melissa Vasbinder, Ph.D.

Date/Time: April 28, 2020, 10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.

AACR Virtual Meeting I the first of two virtual meetings; the second, AACR Virtual Meeting II, is taking place on June 22-24, 2020.

About Ribon Therapeutics

Ribon Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting novel enzyme families activated under cellular stress conditions that contribute to disease. We are exploring novel areas of biology to develop effective treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options. Leveraging a chemical biology approach and our proprietary discovery platform, we are building a pipeline of selective, small molecule inhibitors to numerous NAD+ utilizing enzymes, beginning with monoPARPs, which have applications across multiple therapeutic areas. Our lead program is RBN-2397, a first-in-class PARP7 inhibitor in development for the treatment of cancer. Ribon is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

