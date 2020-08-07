Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ric Edelman Urges Congress to Make 36 Policy Changes to Support the Millions of Americans Struggling Financially

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

As Congress debates its next stimulus package to provide financial relief to American families and businesses during the Covid-19 crisis, it must immediately improve many laws and demand that the Executive Branch fix many regulations, says acclaimed financial advisor Ric Edelman.

“Millions of Americans continue to struggle to pay for food and medicine as the pandemic rages on,” says Edelman, who founded Edelman Financial Engines, the largest independent financial planning and investment advisor. 1 “There are many ways Congress and government agencies can provide relief to families and businesses.”

Prior to passage of the CARES Act in March, Edelman successfully advocated for two policy changes regarding retirement accounts: waiving mandatory IRA distributions for Americans age 72 and older, and waiving the IRS early-withdrawal penalties on IRAs and permitting loans from those accounts.

Edelman’s colleagues, comprising more than 300 financial planners serving about 90,000 clients across the country, have crafted an additional 36 policy recommendations.

These recommendations call for urgent changes involving:

  • College
  • Debt
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Health Spending Accounts
  • Investing
  • IRAs and Retirement Accounts
  • Pensions
  • Social Security, Medicare and Health Insurance
  • Taxes
  • First Responders and Healthcare Personnel

     

Although some of these recommendations may impact the federal debt, such concerns must be deferred until the crisis is over, Edelman says. “When your house is on fire, only one thing matters: Save the house and everyone in it. You can’t fret that firehoses might produce some water damage; deal with that later.”

All of us at Edelman Financial Engines strongly encourage Congress, the President and the administration to implement these recommendations immediately.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by both InvestmentNews2 and Barron’s3 with 158 planner offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $220 billion in assets.4 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

For more information, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com and www.FinancialEngines.com.

[1] Ranking and status for 2020. For independence methodology and ranking, see InvestmentNews Center (http://data.investmentnews.com/ria/).

[2] Ranking and status for 2020. For independence methodology and ranking, see InvestmentNews Center (http://data.investmentnews.com/ria/).

[3] The 2019 Top 50 Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron’s is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisers and firms. Firms elect to participate, but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor returns/experience are not considered.

[4] As of June 30, 2020.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pDIGI INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:19pCD PROJEKT S A : Raport bieżący nr 19/2020
PU
03:19pTerm Sheet for BOJ FR US Dollar Indexed Note 2022A
PU
03:19pPOST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:19pRMR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:18pFAT BRANDS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pHYDRO ONE : extends ban on electricity disconnections until further notice
AQ
03:16pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe will Decelerate at a CAGR of over -32% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Government Funding to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Sales of Over 10,000 FMCG Brands Increased by over 100% on the First Half of 2020
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Finally, a Path Emerges to European Bank Mergers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group