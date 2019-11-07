Ricardo Salinas Reaffirms His Commitment to Education, as Sponsor of the Mexican Math Olympics

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that its President and Founder, Ricardo Salinas, reaffirms his solid commitment to education and the promotion of values through mathematics, as sponsor of the 33rd edition of the Mexican Olympics of Mathematics (OMM in Spanish) to be held from November 10 to 15 in Mexico City.



The event seeks to disseminate mathematics through competitions and constitutes the most important mathematics challenge in Mexico. On this occasion, 192 outstanding high school students from all over the country were chosen — six from each state of Mexico — who were successful in the corresponding State Contests.

During the Mexican Olympics of Mathematics, the students solve problems that require great skill and solid math knowledge. Young people with the most outstanding results from this National Contest will qualify to represent Mexico in international competitions next year.

These competitions are the International Mathematics Olympics, the Ibero-American Mathematics Olympics, the Mathematics Olympics of Central America and the Caribbean, the Mathematics Olympics of the Pacific Rim, the European Women's Mathematics Olympics and the Romanian Mathematics Competition for advanced students.

Those selected undergo significant training over several months; the Mexican Olympics of Mathematics objective is to promote the practice of mathematics through reasoning and creativity, rather than memorization and mechanization, which results in an important flexibility of the participants to solve problems of very different nature and degrees of difficulty.

Thanks to the commitment and dedication of the students and the solid preparation of their teachers, the results obtained by these young people have been outstanding in international competitions, and it is expected that this firm position is consolidated in the future.

Grupo Salinas and Ricardo Salinas support events that promote education and the practice of values such as effort, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence, in order to enhance the capacity of the society to improve its conditions.

