Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ricardo Salinas Reaffirms His Commitment to Education, as Sponsor of the Mexican Math Olympics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:52pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that its President and Founder, Ricardo Salinas, reaffirms his solid commitment to education and the promotion of values through mathematics, as sponsor of the 33rd edition of the Mexican Olympics of Mathematics (OMM in Spanish) to be held from November 10 to 15 in Mexico City.

The event seeks to disseminate mathematics through competitions and constitutes the most important mathematics challenge in Mexico. On this occasion, 192 outstanding high school students from all over the country were chosen — six from each state of Mexico — who were successful in the corresponding State Contests.

During the Mexican Olympics of Mathematics, the students solve problems that require great skill and solid math knowledge. Young people with the most outstanding results from this National Contest will qualify to represent Mexico in international competitions next year.

These competitions are the International Mathematics Olympics, the Ibero-American Mathematics Olympics, the Mathematics Olympics of Central America and the Caribbean, the Mathematics Olympics of the Pacific Rim, the European Women's Mathematics Olympics and the Romanian Mathematics Competition for advanced students.

Those selected undergo significant training over several months; the Mexican Olympics of Mathematics objective is to promote the practice of mathematics through reasoning and creativity, rather than memorization and mechanization, which results in an important flexibility of the participants to solve problems of very different nature and degrees of difficulty.

Thanks to the commitment and dedication of the students and the solid preparation of their teachers, the results obtained by these young people have been outstanding in international competitions, and it is expected that this firm position is consolidated in the future.

Grupo Salinas and Ricardo Salinas support events that promote education and the practice of values such as effort, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence, in order to enhance the capacity of the society to improve its conditions.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe, +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553, lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pSYNAPTICS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:17pTC PIPELINES LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pMCDONALD : Agrees to Buy Renewable Energy From Two Texas Projects
DJ
02:16pEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration moves closer to easing gun exports
RE
02:16pHSBC FRANCE : Notification by the European Central Bank of the Pillar 2 Capital Requirement
BU
02:13pTHE LATEST : PG&E says power outage credits cost $65 billion
AQ
02:10pWILLIAMS : employee named Impactful Veteran in Energy
PU
02:10pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2020
PU
02:10pMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Mogo Finance successfully places EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022
EQ
02:09pINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Nemesia Sarl Acquires Shares of International Petroleum Corp. From Lorito Holdings Sarl, Zebra Holdings and Investments Sarl and Landor Participations Inc. (Another Lundin Family Trust)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
3Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5Stocks, dollar rally on renewed U.S.-China deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group