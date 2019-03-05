Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ricegrowers : CopRice to establish Stockfeed Mill at Coleambally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:35pm EST

CopRice, SunRice's animal nutrition business, has confirmed plans to establish one of Australia's largest ruminant nutrition milling facilities at Coleambally in the Riverina.

Over the next nine months, CopRice will convert the SunRice mill in Coleambally, currently under care and maintenance, into a ruminant nutrition mill capable of producing mash and blended stockfeed to meet growing domestic and international demand in the dairy, sheep and beef markets. In addition to over 80,000 tonnes of storage, exceptional grain handling capacity, and excellent warehousing and containerisation capability, the Coleambally site also uniquely offers proximity and access to readily available cereal grains and by-products from the Riverina region, such as wheat, barley, corn, almond hulls and cotton seed.

The Coleambally site conversion will, once operational, initially employ 10 full time workers on an ongoing basis. Within 12 months of opening, it is anticipated that the Coleambally mill will be the largest volume contributor for the CopRice business.

In order to meet increasing customer demand for improved on-farm performance of stockfeed products, an integral part of this project will be the utilisation of CopRice's expertise and the existing Leeton mill to manufacture advanced nutrition concentrate pellets, which will be added to the mash and blend products from Coleambally.

Commenting on this development, SunRice CEO, Mr Rob Gordon, said:

'For over 30 years, CopRice has converted rice by-products into world class animal nutrition.

'With the conversion of the Coleambally facility, we will now extend that expertise to other agricultural by-products from the Riverina - a region that remains the cornerstone of our business. We are excited to be continuing our investment in the Riverina and especially in Coleambally, which has been core to SunRice's success, and about the opportunities this facility will provide for local employment and businesses.

'The Coleambally facility will provide the platform for CopRice to become a leading Australian ruminant animal nutrition producer, as we move from a pellet-only business to offering a complete range of pellets, mash, blends and concentrates.'

Media Enquiries:

Sally Edgar

Sauce Communications 0425 247 133

sally@saucecommunications.com.au

Disclaimer

Ricegrowers Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 23:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pAPPLE : Levinson, Arthur D
PU
06:46pWebcast Metrics® Ranks the Top Digital Audio Properties in the U.S. and Latin America for November 2018
BU
06:45pAPPLE : Sugar, Ronald D
PU
06:45pAPPLE : Wagner, Susan
PU
06:41pAPPLE : Bell, James A
PU
06:41pAPPLE : Gore, Albert Jr
PU
06:40pAPPLE : Iger, Robert A
PU
06:40pAPPLE : Jung, Andrea
PU
06:40pYELP : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
06:38pMERCK : Prices $5.0 Billion Debt Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
2BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
3BANCORPSOUTH BANK : BANCORPSOUTH BANK : to Acquire Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc., Panama City, Florida
4MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK : Prices $5.0 Billion Debt Offering
5TANAGER ENERGY INC : TANAGER ENERGY : Announces Strategic Plan and Continuance to BC

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.