Ricegrowers : Download 19 September 2018N - NSX Announcement - Riviana Acquisition PDF Document

09/19/2018 | 05:18am CEST

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 September 2018

SunRice Group Acquires Roza's Gourmet

SunRice Group division, Riviana Foods, has acquired 100% of Roza's Gourmet (RG).

RG is a specialist chilled sauces and dips manufacturer that was established in 1991. RG supplies product through retail relationships across more than 600 stores, mainly specialty stores such as delicatessens and smaller independent supermarkets. The retail channel for RG's sauces and dips represents the majority of revenues.

RG has been recognized as a member of the BRW Fast 100, being one of the fastest growing companies in Australia.

Full integration of the business is anticipated to be completed in the second half of September 2018.

One element of SunRice's 2022 Growth Strategy is to strengthen existing profit businesses, such as Riviana, which have the potential to generate higher revenue and profits, and to deliver increased resilience to the Group through expansion and diversification. The RG acquisition is one of the first investments aligned with this strategy, by allowing Riviana to diversify its brands in order to grow its share of the platter or entertaining occasion, and by expanding its product offering into categories like dips and value-add food services.

Investor Enquiries:

Matthew Gerber, Head of Corporate Affairs +61 2 9268 2633mgerber@sunrice.com.au

Sydney Office

Registered Office

www.sunrice.com.au

Level 24, MLC Centre, 19 Martin Place, Sydney | NSW 2000

NIP 37 Yanco Avenue Leeton | NSW 2705

Ricegrowers Limited

PO Box Q166 QVB Post Shop | NSW 1230

Locked Bag 2 Leeton | NSW 2705

ABN 55 007 481 156

T +61 (0)2 9268 2000 | F +61 (0)2 8916 8360

T +61 (0)2 6953 0411 | F +61 (0)2 8916 8350

trading as SunRice

Disclaimer

Ricegrowers Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:17:01 UTC
