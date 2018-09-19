Ricegrowers : Download 19 September 2018N - NSX Announcement - Riviana Acquisition PDF Document

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 September 2018

SunRice Group Acquires Roza's Gourmet

SunRice Group division, Riviana Foods, has acquired 100% of Roza's Gourmet (RG).

RG is a specialist chilled sauces and dips manufacturer that was established in 1991. RG supplies product through retail relationships across more than 600 stores, mainly specialty stores such as delicatessens and smaller independent supermarkets. The retail channel for RG's sauces and dips represents the majority of revenues.

RG has been recognized as a member of the BRW Fast 100, being one of the fastest growing companies in Australia.

Full integration of the business is anticipated to be completed in the second half of September 2018.

One element of SunRice's 2022 Growth Strategy is to strengthen existing profit businesses, such as Riviana, which have the potential to generate higher revenue and profits, and to deliver increased resilience to the Group through expansion and diversification. The RG acquisition is one of the first investments aligned with this strategy, by allowing Riviana to diversify its brands in order to grow its share of the platter or entertaining occasion, and by expanding its product offering into categories like dips and value-add food services.

Investor Enquiries:

Matthew Gerber, Head of Corporate Affairs +61 2 9268 2633mgerber@sunrice.com.au