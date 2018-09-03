Ricegrowers : Jan Cathcart Scholarship enhancing women’s careers in the rice industry

2019 applications are now open for the Jan Cathcart Scholarship - read more to find out how the scholarship is helping to advance the career of Samantha Glenn.

For Samantha Glenn, winning the first round of the Jan Cathcart Scholarship in 2015 had a profound impact on her career. She has completed her degree and is now the Business Development Coordinator, Asia and Europe for SunRice.

'From the opportunity to meet new people and grow my professional network, to developing skills from practical work experience and on-the-job-training, the Jan Cathcart Scholarship has had an amazing influence on my career. Not to mention the much-welcomed financial head start upon graduating,' said Sam, who grew up on her family's rice farm near Moulamein.

'My career dreams have come true - I'm hoping to travel to Japan to meet some of our customers and understand the Japanese market, as it is pivotal in moving forward with SunRice's strategy.'

Applications for the 2019 Jan Cathcart Scholarship open today.

Now in its fifth year, the scholarship is valued at $10,000 a year for up to three years of tertiary study. It has provided Sam and five other recipients (listed below) with numerous opportunities, from financial support, to work experience and employment placements with SunRice, and professional and personal growth.

The scholarship honours the memory of long-term SunRice employee Jan Cathcart, and her 43-year contribution to the rice industry, by offering education and career opportunities to women who share Jan's passion and commitment. Successful applicants are chosen on: her commitment to a career in agriculture or agribusiness; her involvement in work experience and community service; leadership potential; and academic achievements.

SunRice Chairman Laurie Arthur urged women connected to the rice industry, shareholders and employees of SunRice and their extended families to consider applying for the scholarship, saying:

'The Jan Cathcart Scholarship has become an integral part of our culture at SunRice and we are proud to continue to support the education and professional development of women in the rice industry in our fifth year of offering the scholarship.

'We encourage women from across our networks to apply or to nominate other eligible women, who are displaying their commitment to a career in the agriculture industry, community service and who share Jan's passion for creating a vibrant rice industry.'

Please watch this short video to learn more about the Jan Cathcart Scholarship, how Sam has benefitted from it, and why she and Mr Arthur encourage women in the rice industry who are undertaking, or planning to undertake, tertiary studies to apply: https://youtu.be/1XH-2qmO15g

Jan Cathcart Scholarship Recipients:

2018: Annabel Arnold, from a rice farm in Berrigan

2017: Sarah Cudmore, from a mixed farming property at Benerembah

2016: Millie Mertz, from a rice farm in Moulamein and Elise Wilson, from a rice farm in Coleambally

2015: Samantha Glenn, from a rice farm in Moulamein and Zoe Reynoldson, from a rice farm in Berrigan.

Applications close on Saturday 13 October 2018, with the winner to be announced in early 2019.

Please refer to the application form for full details, which can be accessed online at: www.sunrice.com.au/JanCathcartScholarship.

