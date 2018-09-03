Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ricegrowers : Jan Cathcart Scholarship enhancing women’s careers in the rice industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 09:07am CEST

2019 applications are now open for the Jan Cathcart Scholarship - read more to find out how the scholarship is helping to advance the career of Samantha Glenn.

For Samantha Glenn, winning the first round of the Jan Cathcart Scholarship in 2015 had a profound impact on her career. She has completed her degree and is now the Business Development Coordinator, Asia and Europe for SunRice.

'From the opportunity to meet new people and grow my professional network, to developing skills from practical work experience and on-the-job-training, the Jan Cathcart Scholarship has had an amazing influence on my career. Not to mention the much-welcomed financial head start upon graduating,' said Sam, who grew up on her family's rice farm near Moulamein.

'My career dreams have come true - I'm hoping to travel to Japan to meet some of our customers and understand the Japanese market, as it is pivotal in moving forward with SunRice's strategy.'

Applications for the 2019 Jan Cathcart Scholarship open today.

Now in its fifth year, the scholarship is valued at $10,000 a year for up to three years of tertiary study. It has provided Sam and five other recipients (listed below) with numerous opportunities, from financial support, to work experience and employment placements with SunRice, and professional and personal growth.

The scholarship honours the memory of long-term SunRice employee Jan Cathcart, and her 43-year contribution to the rice industry, by offering education and career opportunities to women who share Jan's passion and commitment. Successful applicants are chosen on: her commitment to a career in agriculture or agribusiness; her involvement in work experience and community service; leadership potential; and academic achievements.

SunRice Chairman Laurie Arthur urged women connected to the rice industry, shareholders and employees of SunRice and their extended families to consider applying for the scholarship, saying:

'The Jan Cathcart Scholarship has become an integral part of our culture at SunRice and we are proud to continue to support the education and professional development of women in the rice industry in our fifth year of offering the scholarship.

'We encourage women from across our networks to apply or to nominate other eligible women, who are displaying their commitment to a career in the agriculture industry, community service and who share Jan's passion for creating a vibrant rice industry.'

Please watch this short video to learn more about the Jan Cathcart Scholarship, how Sam has benefitted from it, and why she and Mr Arthur encourage women in the rice industry who are undertaking, or planning to undertake, tertiary studies to apply: https://youtu.be/1XH-2qmO15g

Jan Cathcart Scholarship Recipients:

  • 2018: Annabel Arnold, from a rice farm in Berrigan
  • 2017: Sarah Cudmore, from a mixed farming property at Benerembah
  • 2016: Millie Mertz, from a rice farm in Moulamein and Elise Wilson, from a rice farm in Coleambally
  • 2015: Samantha Glenn, from a rice farm in Moulamein and Zoe Reynoldson, from a rice farm in Berrigan.

Applications close on Saturday 13 October 2018, with the winner to be announced in early 2019.

Please refer to the application form for full details, which can be accessed online at: www.sunrice.com.au/JanCathcartScholarship.

ENDS

Media inquiries: Sally Edgar, Sauce Communications, 0425 247 133, sally@saucecommunications.com.au

Disclaimer

Ricegrowers Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 07:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aRINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S : Share buy-back programme - week 35
AQ
09:35aWPP : confirms Mark Read as chief executive
AQ
09:35aAICURIS ANTI INFECTIVE CURES GMBH : Reports Positive Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results with Immunomodulator AIC649 in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B
EQ
09:35aSTADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG : Peter Goldschmidt to succeed Claudio Albrecht as STADA's CEO
EQ
09:35aMedulloblastoma - Pipeline Insight, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:33aMACY'S : In labor-friendly Seattle, unions push for new territory
AQ
09:32aELDERS : Non-Executive Director Appointment
PU
09:32aDAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares PDF
PU
09:32aCAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CareTech Holdings plc
PU
09:31aPolice in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN: Issuance of first convertible notes to ONCOLOGIE without subscription rights
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Update on Well 234 Drilling
5RDI REIT : RDI REIT : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.