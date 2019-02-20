Ricegrowers : Wakool's Emily Fasham awarded 2019 Jan Cathcart Scholarship

SunRice is proud to announce the 2019 recipient of the Jan Cathcart Scholarship is Emily Fasham, who grew up on her family's rice farm near Wakool in the NSW Riverina. The $30,000 scholarship will support Emily to complete a Bachelor of Agriculture degree that she will commence this year at the University of Melbourne.

In presenting Emily with her scholarship at a celebratory dinner in Leeton last night, SunRice Chairman Mr. Laurie Arthur said:

'Emily, like all our scholarship recipients, has demonstrated a genuine passion for a strong and vibrant rice industry, which is at the heart of what the Jan Cathcart Scholarship is about. Jan's 43-year contribution to our industry has inspired women to follow her lead and SunRice is pleased to have the opportunity through this scholarship to invest in its future.

'As a rice grower it's comforting to know that through this scholarship Jan's legacy will continue and that the future of the rice industry is in good hands.'

Now in its fifth year, the scholarship is designed to provide Emily, and all recipients, with financial support and hands-on industry experience to assist them in achieving their career goals.

Emily, whose family operates Fasham Farms near Wakool, spoke about her passion for agriculture and the importance of the research and development of more water efficient rice varieties and farming systems to ensure the economic viability of growing rice in Australia, saying:

'In the future, I see myself researching rice varieties and developing new strategies to make rice growing more accessible for farmers as it has been a major income for my family for over 50 years and is very important to me.'

The significance of this scholarship is not lost on Emily, who grew up regularly hearing the name Jan Cathcart.

'It's an honour to be the recipient of this award as my family has always spoken highly of Jan Cathcart, particularly her integrity and knowledge of SunRice; a perfect role model for any woman in agriculture.'

Valued at $10,000 a year for up to three years of tertiary study, the scholarship is designed to support women pursuing a career in agriculture, and has been awarded to six other recipients to date:

2018: Annabel Arnold, from a rice farm near Berrigan

2017: Sarah Cudmore, from a mixed farming property near Benerembah

2016: Millie Mertz, from a rice farm near Moulamein

2016: Elise Wilson, from a rice farm near Coleambally

2015: Samantha Glenn, from a rice farm near Moulamein

2015: Zoe Reynoldson, from a rice farm near Berrigan.

About Jan Cathcart

Jan was an integral part of the Australian rice industry for more than 43 years, commencing work at the Rice Marketing Board in November 1971 on completion of her secondary education. She joined the SunRice Grower Services team in 1985, maintaining a strong and close relationship with growers, shareholders and industry colleagues throughout her entire working life. Jan's life and career achievements are recognised through this scholarship.

