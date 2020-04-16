Log in
Richard Hourigan, Inc. : Introduces Twelve Biocide Test Kits

04/16/2020

BEAR, Del., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Biocide Test Kits in one location. Just In time for the 2020 Air Conditioning Season

The cooling tower air conditioning season is almost upon us. For years, Water Treatment Professionals have added biocides to cooling towers or closed loop systems to kill algae, fungi, or bacteria that create bioslimes which reduce heat transfer and cause Microbiologically Induced Corrosion (MIC).

To do this, a dose rate is calculated, and a slug dosage or modified slug dosage is applied to the system. This method requires a knowledge of the system capacity, the bleed rate from the system, and maintenance of the unique contact time for the biocide to affect the desired kill. There is lowest dose on the biocide label that you must stay above for the entire kill time to achieve the kill. Additionally, there is a highest dose that you must stay below to comply with the biocide licensing and environmental regulations. Your ability to stay between these two dosages depends upon the accuracy of your data on the system capacity and on the bleed rate. It also depends upon the accuracy of your math.

Often it is taken on faith that the calculated dose rate is correct. Dip slides or ATP are used to monitor the kill rates over time. You probably still want to measure kill rates by testing for the bacteria. But wouldn't it be better to track the actual amount of biocide in the system directly to ensure that you have maintained an effective dosage for the entire kill time? Wouldn't that be more professional?

We have collected twelve different test kits from a variety of manufacturers for the direct testing of popular biocides in the cooling tower systems.

Here is a hyperlink for more information or to purchase any of these test kits online:
https://www.richardhouriganinc.com/sunshop/catalog/biocidetestkits.html

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

Contact: Dick Hourigan                                                                                                   
Tel/Fax: 877-792-8376 (USA only), Tel: 815-751-8131 (Globally)
DUNS # 963909205 - CAGE CODE: 370N8
Email: 238060@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-hourigan-inc-introduces-twelve-biocide-test-kits-301041769.html

SOURCE Richard Hourigan, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
