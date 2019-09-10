Richard J  Durbin : Durbin Meets With The Illinois Farmers Union To Discuss Farm Economy, Trade, And Biofuels

09.10.19

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today met with the Illinois Farmers Union to discuss financial difficulties with crop conditions in Illinois due to the wettest planting season in decades, the Trump Administration's uncertain trade approach with China, and damaging decisions to the biofuels industry. During the meeting, the Farmers Union presented Durbin with the Golden Triangle Award for his leadership in helping farmers and rural communities.

'Under the Trump Administration, the farming economy has been tied into knots,' Durbin said. 'Uncertainty is one of the worst enemies to a farmer and I'll continue pushing for answers. If the Trump Administration really wants Illinois farmers to succeed, he must end his damaging policies.'

A photo of today's meeting is available here.

During the meeting, farmers union representatives discussed how the historically wet planting season have made planting decisions intensely difficult, and the harm caused by ongoing uncertainty in the Administration's trade approach with major foreign countries that purchase Illinois farm commodities. Durbin also discussed his push to stop refinery waivers that depress incentives for higher ethanol blends and destroys biodiesel demand, and could cost up to 2.5 billion gallons and $7.7 billion in losses.

