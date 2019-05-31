Richard J  Durbin : Durbin Statement On E15 Gasoline Rule

05.31.19

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule allowing the sale of E15 - gasoline containing as much as 15 percent ethanol-to be sold year-round.

'Though I am pleased the EPA has finally issued this new rule for the sale of E15 gasoline, I remain concerned that the Trump Administration is issuing carve outs for Big Oil by using the small oil refinery exemption. Illinois farmers are increasingly frustrated with continually shouldering the economic burdens of decisions made by this Administration. If we want to truly help Illinois famers with this new rule, then the Administration shouldn't be bowing to special interests with exemptions that undercut the premise of E15 gasoline sales,' Durbin said.

In February, Durbin sent a letter to the EPA urging the agency to finalize the E15 rule. Durbin urged for a more expeditious effort to complete the new rule by this summer, as President Trump's government shutdown created a month-long delay with the EPA rulemaking process. The rule change directly affects Illinois farmers who are growing increasingly frustrated under the President's trade policies, which have impacted their ability to plan ahead and be reliable sellers to their export partners.

