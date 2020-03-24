Richard Law joins Grant Thornton to enhance its corporate value offerings

Richard Law has joined Grant Thornton LLP as a managing director in the firm’s Corporate Value Consulting practice. In this role, he will help the firm’s clients speed and enhance their transaction processes.

Law has more than 25 years of valuation experience with a focus in providing fair value and fair market value analyses. He has issued valuation opinions for a variety of purposes, including financial reporting, tax planning and compliance, as well as management planning, dispute resolution and litigation support.

“Rich boasts decades of valuation work in industries ranging from consumer products to business services to industrial products – making him an unparalleled source of transaction knowledge,” said Scott Davis, national managing partner of Financial Advisory Services for Grant Thornton. “Some of our clients’ biggest issues center on value. Rich will help them grow and succeed when it comes to these issues. And he will help Grant Thornton expand our corporate valuation practice both locally and nationally.”

Before joining Grant Thornton, Law was a managing director in Alvarez & Marsal’s valuation services practice in New York, where he specialized in the valuation of intangible assets and business interests, including business enterprise, common equity, preferred stock, warrants, stock options, debt securities and other liabilities. Prior to that, Law worked in the valuation practices of American Appraisal and Arthur Andersen.

Law is a charted financial analyst. He received a master’s of business administration degree from Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Seton Hall University.

