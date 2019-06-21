Log in
Richard S. Sych Joins University of Saint Joseph's Actuarial Advisory Board

06/21/2019

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooker & Holcombe, a regional leader in employer-based actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting, today announced that Richard S. Sych, FCA, FSA, MAAA, president and consulting actuary, has been elected Advisory Board Coordinator to the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) Actuarial Advisory Board.

The University's Actuarial Advisory Board is a group of actuarial professionals with extensive industry experience and a broad range of exposure to industry standards and hiring practices. Its mission is to help the University keep current with the latest developments in the actuarial field to keep the program strong and vibrant. The Board advises the program about internship opportunities for students and connects students with practicing actuaries through mentoring initiatives. "The Advisory Board is an invaluable resource in identifying opportunities to enhance USJ's ability to produce competitive actuarial graduates as well as promoting the reputation and visibility of the program. We are thrilled to welcome Rich as the Advisory Board Coordinator and look forward to working with him as we continue to enhance educational and career opportunities for our students," noted Ekaterina Lioutikova, Associate Professor, Department Chair, Mathematical Sciences Department of USJ.

"The Advisory Board helps actuarial students prepare for the challenges of entering the work place by finding the right fit for them," said Richard S. Sych, president of Hooker & Holcombe. "I'm honored to lead a team of professionals dedicated to advancing this worthwhile cause." 

About Hooker & Holcombe

Hooker & Holcombe (H&H), founded in 1956, is a leading regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting services. Through the expertise of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, the firm designs and implements customized retirement plan programs based on proven practices and advanced technology that exceed client expectations.  For more, visit hhconsultants.com.

About University of Saint Joseph

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) offers a wide range of coeducational undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs that combine a professional and liberal arts education with a focus on service. Undergraduate programs for both traditional and adult students take place on our beautiful suburban campus and include more than 26 majors and seven pre-professional programs, taught by expert faculty in an engaging environment. Graduate master's and doctoral degree programs are taught on the University's two campuses in West Hartford and Hartford, Connecticut; at off-campus locations throughout the state; and online. Founded in 1932 by the Sisters of Mercy, the University of Saint Joseph welcomes students from diverse backgrounds and religious traditions. To learn more, view our website at www.usj.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Peg Brooker, Director, Marketing & Communications
pbrooker@hhconsultants.com
860.856.2129

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-s-sych-joins-university-of-saint-josephs-actuarial-advisory-board-300872709.html

SOURCE Hooker & Holcombe


© PRNewswire 2019
