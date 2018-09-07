Richard Wojcik Examines Reasons for the Growing Popularity of Cremation

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Funeral Director Richard Wojcik of Wojcik's All Faiths and Beliefs Funeral Chapels and Crematoriums has observed a rising cremation trend in the funerary sector, a practice projected by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) to comprise 78.8% of all end-of-life-related services by 2035. Within the North American market, legal methods to dispose of human remains are limited to burial, donation to science, or cremation, with the latter choice prevailing over traditional interments in 2016 for the first time ever, as reported by the Cremation Association of North America (CANA). As Wojcik explained, the factors behind this shift in consumer preference range from simple practicalities (such as cost, convenience, and mobility concerns) to more complex changes in societal values with respect to religious observances (or lack thereof) and considerations of sustainability.

Current estimates place the average cost of a basic burial funeral at 62% higher ($8,343) than that of a cremation service ($3,190). In dense urban centers, prices for burial plots can reach extreme highs: according to New York Magazine, the last two remaining vaults in Manhattan are priced at $350,000 a piece. Considering these drastic pricing differences and the continued increase in the cost of living, Richard Wojcik had no doubt that the North American consumer base will align with the rates predicted in the NFDA analysis. For the increasingly non-nuclear family, expenditures related to travel and accommodation for geographically-dispersed service attendees can be significantly reduced or eliminated in the event of a cremation with the simplified transportation of an urn containing the ashes of a loved one and a customized memorial ceremony conducted at a convenient time. Beyond the economic costs, many are also considering the ecological toll of their decisions - Forbes reports that the burial industry in the United States alone uses every year "30 million feet of hardwood boards, 1.6 million tons of concrete, 800,000 gallons of embalming fluid and 90,000 tons of steel to furnish traditional burials."

An important catalyst for this marked change in preference is the evolution of religious and spiritual views across all segments and denominations in society. Following the reversal of a ban on cremation by the Catholic Church in 1963, the shift accelerated and "the proportion of consumers 40 and older who think it is important to have religion as part of a funeral has dropped by 20 percent since 2012," as reported by the New York Times. For Baby Boomers (currently a key demographic for the funeral industry--by 2030 all will be over the age of 65), the spiritual and socially-conscious philosophies which defined their generation are now driving the rational and personalized decision-making that is shaping the end-of-life industry; those seeking a meaningful culmination to their time on earth can now choose a range of options for their ashes, including incorporation into jewelry/keepsakes, a planted tree capsule, or scattering at beautiful, unique sites.

Richard Wojcik was the president/owner, licensed funeral director and embalmer of a family-operated funeral chapel and crematorium death care business offering a tradition of compassion and excellence to generations of communities for over 34 years. His experience includes work with both international corporations and privately-owned funeral establishments.

