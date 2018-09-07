Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Richard Wojcik Examines Reasons for the Growing Popularity of Cremation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 12:20am CEST

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Funeral Director Richard Wojcik of Wojcik's All Faiths and Beliefs Funeral Chapels and Crematoriums has observed a rising cremation trend in the funerary sector, a practice projected by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) to comprise 78.8% of all end-of-life-related services by 2035. Within the North American market, legal methods to dispose of human remains are limited to burial, donation to science, or cremation, with the latter choice prevailing over traditional interments in 2016 for the first time ever, as reported by the Cremation Association of North America (CANA). As Wojcik explained, the factors behind this shift in consumer preference range from simple practicalities (such as cost, convenience, and mobility concerns) to more complex changes in societal values with respect to religious observances (or lack thereof) and considerations of sustainability.

Current estimates place the average cost of a basic burial funeral at 62% higher ($8,343) than that of a cremation service ($3,190). In dense urban centers, prices for burial plots can reach extreme highs: according to New York Magazine, the last two remaining vaults in Manhattan are priced at $350,000 a piece. Considering these drastic pricing differences and the continued increase in the cost of living, Richard Wojcik had no doubt that the North American consumer base will align with the rates predicted in the NFDA analysis. For the increasingly non-nuclear family, expenditures related to travel and accommodation for geographically-dispersed service attendees can be significantly reduced or eliminated in the event of a cremation with the simplified transportation of an urn containing the ashes of a loved one and a customized memorial ceremony conducted at a convenient time. Beyond the economic costs, many are also considering the ecological toll of their decisions - Forbes reports that the burial industry in the United States alone uses every year "30 million feet of hardwood boards, 1.6 million tons of concrete, 800,000 gallons of embalming fluid and 90,000 tons of steel to furnish traditional burials."

An important catalyst for this marked change in preference is the evolution of religious and spiritual views across all segments and denominations in society. Following the reversal of a ban on cremation by the Catholic Church in 1963, the shift accelerated and "the proportion of consumers 40 and older who think it is important to have religion as part of a funeral has dropped by 20 percent since 2012," as reported by the New York Times. For Baby Boomers (currently a key demographic for the funeral industry--by 2030 all will be over the age of 65), the spiritual and socially-conscious philosophies which defined their generation are now driving the rational and personalized decision-making that is shaping the end-of-life industry; those seeking a meaningful culmination to their time on earth can now choose a range of options for their ashes, including incorporation into jewelry/keepsakes, a planted tree capsule, or scattering at beautiful, unique sites.

Richard Wojcik was the president/owner, licensed funeral director and embalmer of a family-operated funeral chapel and crematorium death care business offering a tradition of compassion and excellence to generations of communities for over 34 years. His experience includes work with both international corporations and privately-owned funeral establishments.

Wojcik's Funeral Chapel & Crematorium: https://www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com

Richard Wojcik - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-wojcik-67818157/

Contact Information:

Wojcik's Funeral Chapel
www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com
wfc2157@mts.net
204-897-4665

SOURCE: Wojcik's All Faiths and Beliefs Funeral Chapels and Crematoriums

https://www.accesswire.com/511493/Richard-Wojcik-Examines-Reasons-for-the-Growing-Popularity-of-Cremation

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aGUYANA GOLDFIELDS : Closes Sale of SolGold Investment
AQ
01:01aBARKER MINERALS LTD. : - Exploration Update and Option Grants
AQ
01:00aLUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Offer for Nevsun
AQ
12:58aAPPLE : to provide online tool for police to request data - letter
RE
12:53aPFIZER : Amid EpiPen shortage, Walgreens teams up with drug company to offer free alternative
AQ
12:49aNew Financing Contemplated for Schahin II Finance Company (SPV) Limited
BU
12:49aRodney Napier Tops off The Venue at Belden with T.J. Maxx Deal
AC
12:48aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES : Discloses Preliminary Traffic Figures for August 2018
PR
12:43aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Expands into Montreal by Acquiring McGill Commercial
BU
12:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba hints on Man United exit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
4GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018
5TESLA : TESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesla, Inc. and Certain Offi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.