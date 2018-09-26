Log in
Richard Wojcik Highlights the Importance of Advance Funeral Planning

09/26/2018

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Although many people have preferences regarding the way their own funeral should be conducted, the difficulty of discussing death means that these wishes are rarely shared with friends and family. A 2017 survey by insurance company Sunlife revealed that 21% of respondents had no knowledge about any of the burial preferences of their deceased relation. Planning ahead for funerary services is complementary to other end-of-life considerations such as writing a will, said RichardWojcik, the owner of Wojcik's Funeral Chapels & Crematoriums.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512762/fd7f0ae0-b549-455f-a1e1-333f429335f1.jpeg

Obtaining a cemetery plot secures a final resting place but does not include arrangements for funeral services. Advance planning allows families to manage the full cost of a burial, avoiding rushed decisions and debt due to unforeseen expenses. Funeralwise estimates that the average cost of a funeral service (including visitation, casket, and burial plot) is $15,000. The median amount spent on basicfuneral services in the US (not including plots of land or discretionary expenses) rose from $8,508 in 2014 to $8,755 in 2017.

Making difficult decisions ahead of time alleviates the emotional stress that comes with death, even when it is expected due to illness. Those who choose to plan their funeral in advance see it as a final act of care to ease the grief of their family, according to RichardWojcik. A pre-planned burial also allows for the last wishes of the deceased to be respected, particularly if a non-religious or non-traditional ceremony is preferred. There are alternative funeral arrangements available, but they require preparation. A growing trend is the "green" burial, where efforts are made to minimize the carbon footprint of last rites. The body is not embalmed, thus preventing the use of chemicals, and it is buried in a biodegradable casket or shroud. The cost of a green funeral is typically half that of a conventional one, depending on restrictions specific to each cemetery, according to the CanadianBroadcasting Corporation.

Many people are unaware of the various options that can scale expenses up or down. For example, the cost of cremation tends to be lower than that of a burial, while direct interment with no formal service is typically the least expensive option. Additional budgeting for flowers and post-service catering is often not considered beforehand, which increases the cost of memorial services. Discussing options in advance with a funeral provider ensures the remaining family will arrange a meaningful farewell for their loved one in a way compliant with their personal beliefs and mindful of financial constraints.

RichardWojcik was the Owner and President of Wojcik's Funeral Chapels & Crematoriums Incorporated. He is a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer who has served Winnipeg and its surrounding communities for 34 years. After completing an apprenticeship at the Western School of Mortuary Practice at the University of Manitoba, Wojcik worked in various funeral chapels across the province. In 1998, he opened his own chapel in Winnipeg, later adding a location in the capital and a crematorium in the town of Headingley. A proud family owned and operated business, Wojcik's Funeral Chapels &Crematoriums offers services to people of all faiths with professionalism and compassion.

Wojcik's Funeral Chapel & Crematorium: https://www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com

Richard Wojcik Comments on the Rise of Green Funerals: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/richard-wojcik-comments-rise-green-220000108.html

Richard Wojcik Examines Reasons for the Growing Popularity of Cremation: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/richard-wojcik-examines-reasons-growing-221800164.html

Contact Information:

Wojcik's Funeral Chapel
www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com
wfc2157@mts.net
204-897-4665

SOURCE: Wojcik's Funeral Chapels & Crematoriums Incorporated


© Accesswire 2018
