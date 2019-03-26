Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slips in March

By Kimberly Chin



An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region fell in March as measures of shipments and new orders moderated, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's composite manufacturing index declined to 10 in March from 16 in February.

Despite the slowdown, the index was still in expansionary territory. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

Manufacturing employment and wages rose in March, though firms continue to face challenges finding skilled workers. Currently, the indicator for the availability of skills needed fell to minus 14 in March from minus 13 in the previous month, sign of an intensifying labor shortage. Yet manufacturers expect further growth in payrolls in the next few months to attract workers.

The index for prices received rose slightly to 2.07 in March, from 2.06 in the prior month, though the index for prices paid slipped to 2.84 in March from 3.03 in February.

