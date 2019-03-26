Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slips in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:37am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region fell in March as measures of shipments and new orders moderated, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's composite manufacturing index declined to 10 in March from 16 in February.

Despite the slowdown, the index was still in expansionary territory. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

Manufacturing employment and wages rose in March, though firms continue to face challenges finding skilled workers. Currently, the indicator for the availability of skills needed fell to minus 14 in March from minus 13 in the previous month, sign of an intensifying labor shortage. Yet manufacturers expect further growth in payrolls in the next few months to attract workers.

The index for prices received rose slightly to 2.07 in March, from 2.06 in the prior month, though the index for prices paid slipped to 2.84 in March from 3.03 in February.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53aEuropean lawmakers urge end of golden visa schemes, name EU tax havens
RE
10:51aChina widens ban on Canadian canola imports to second firm, Viterra
RE
10:50aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : United States Disrupts Large Scale Front Company Network Transferring Hundreds of Millions of Dollars and Euros to the IRGC and Iran's Ministry of Defense
PU
10:49aOxyContin maker Purdue reaches $270 million settlement in Oklahoma opioid case
RE
10:48aA Decade After the Housing Bust, the Exurbs Are Back
DJ
10:48aU.S. Consumer Confidence Declines in March
DJ
10:40aLA LINCOLN ACADEMY : Lincoln Academy Short Story Coffee House
PU
10:37aKenya's Equity Group 2018 pretax profit up on rising interest income
RE
10:37aRichmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slips in March
DJ
10:36aHome-Price Growth Slows Heading Into Spring -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5TCL CORPORATION : China stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.