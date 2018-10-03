Richmond Fed President Says Challenge Is Continuing Growth

By Michael S. Derby

In a speech that signaled an upbeat outlook for the economy, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he is keeping a close eye on the bond market yield curve for signals about the outlook.

"Growth is solid, unemployment is low and inflation is at target," Mr. Barkin said in the text of a speech for a gathering in Charleston, W.V. "People have jobs, and the markets are strong. Overall, it's starting to feel like we've got some tailwinds rather than headwinds."

While he didn't offer any views about the path for monetary policy in his formal remarks, he said for the Fed, "the challenge is not so much today, but rather ensuring that growth continues."

As he takes stock of the economy, Mr. Barkin said he is watching business investment, productivity levels, pay rates for people who stay in their jobs, and prices for what he called core durable goods, like cars and refrigerators.

He is also watching the yield curve, where the difference between short- and long-dated securities has been narrowing. If that relationship went from positive to negative it would be called an inversion, and inversions have a strong pattern of preceding recessions.

Concerns about the current levels of the yield curve and what it means for the outlook "may be warranted," Mr. Barkin said.

He added "I respect the two-year/10-year spread as a signal," while saying "I'm not inherently inclined to blindly follow the market's lead." He said there were a number of complicating factors in interpreting the market's performance, making it hard to get a clear reading on what is happening.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com