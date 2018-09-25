Log in
Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Jumped in September

09/25/2018 | 04:45pm CEST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region expanded in September, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a report its composite manufacturing index rose to 29 in September from 24 in August. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 20 in September.

Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction.

Indexes for shipments and the volume of new orders all increased in September from a month earlier, while employment dropped, the report said.

Manufacturing employment fell in September as companies continued to face challenges finding skilled workers, which they expect to continue in the next months. The indicator for the availability of skills needed was minus 11 in September, up from minus 17 in August. Wages and the average workweek grew.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

