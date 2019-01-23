Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Remains in Negative Territory in January

By Kiana Cornish



An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region continued to show weakness in January, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a report Wednesday.

The Richmond Fed's composite manufacturing index was minus 2 in January compared with minus 8 in December. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of minus 4 in January.

The index for capital expenditures fell to 9 in January from 17 a month earlier. Local business conditions remained negative in January, but stood at minus 11 compared with minus 25 last month, the report said. The backlog of orders index was minus 21 this month, versus minus 18 in December. Capacity utilization was 3, up from minus 16.

Manufacturing employment rose to 19 in January from 14 in December even though companies continue to face challenges finding skilled workers. The indicator for the availability of skills needed rose to minus 12 in December, compared with minus 28 in December. The reading for wages remained at 31.

Manufacturers expect to continue to struggle finding skilled workers in the next six months. The index reflecting expectations for shipments over the next six months rose to 29 from 19, while capacity utilization was flat at 20.

