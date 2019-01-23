Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Remains in Negative Territory in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:18am EST

By Kiana Cornish

An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region continued to show weakness in January, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a report Wednesday.

The Richmond Fed's composite manufacturing index was minus 2 in January compared with minus 8 in December. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of minus 4 in January.

The index for capital expenditures fell to 9 in January from 17 a month earlier. Local business conditions remained negative in January, but stood at minus 11 compared with minus 25 last month, the report said. The backlog of orders index was minus 21 this month, versus minus 18 in December. Capacity utilization was 3, up from minus 16.

Manufacturing employment rose to 19 in January from 14 in December even though companies continue to face challenges finding skilled workers. The indicator for the availability of skills needed rose to minus 12 in December, compared with minus 28 in December. The reading for wages remained at 31.

Manufacturers expect to continue to struggle finding skilled workers in the next six months. The index reflecting expectations for shipments over the next six months rose to 29 from 19, while capacity utilization was flat at 20.

Write to Kiana Cornish at kiana.cornish@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aEnBW open to partnerships in U.S. offshore wind expansion
RE
11:29aHuawei executive has strong case against extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
11:27aUK watchdog lays out oversight of cryptocurrencies
RE
11:26aCEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
11:22aCoast Guard Presses for End to Shutdown as Missed Paychecks Stress Finances
DJ
11:19aOPEC cuts, outages give physical crude a New Year lift
RE
11:19aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Change in Watersheds in Distress Approach
PU
11:18aRichmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Remains in Negative Territory in January
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.