Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Weakened in December

By Micah Maidenberg



An index measuring manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region dropped in December, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said in a report Wednesday.

The bank's composite manufacturing index fell to minus 8 in December from 14 in November. Positive readings signal expansion, while negative readings indicate contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 15 in December.

Indexes for capital expenditures and local business conditions both fell to minus 25 in December from positive readings a month earlier, the report said. The backlog of orders index was minus 18 this month, versus 15 in November. Capacity utilization was minus 16, down from 9 last month.

Manufacturing employment rose to 14 in December from 11 in November even though companies continue to face challenges finding skilled workers. The indicator for the availability of skills needed fell to minus 28 in December, another all-time low, down from minus 26 in November. The reading for wages fell to 31 from 34.

Manufacturers expect to continue to struggle finding skilled workers in the next six months. They also expect slower growth over that time frame, with an index for shipments falling to 19 from 30, and one for capacity utilization dropping to 20 from 29, according to the report.

