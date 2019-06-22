Rici Healthcare : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
RICI HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1526)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", and each a "Director") of Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that with effect from June 24, 2019, each of Ms. Lin Xiaoying ("Ms. Lin") and Mr. Fang Haoze ("Mr. Fang") will be appointed as an executive Director.
The biographical details of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang are set out below:
Ms. Lin Xiaoying (林曉穎), aged 41, is a vice president, chief operating officer, director of the president office and the general manager of human resources center of the Company, and is responsible for the financial and legal affairs and information management of the Group. Ms. Lin joined the Group in July 2017 as the assistant to president, general manager of human resources center and director of the president office, and was appointed as a vice president of the Company in January 2018. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Lin served in several positions in ZTE Corporation (中興通訊股份有限公司, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 0763) and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000063)), including the chief of operation management department of the handset division, the chief of commercial department and the chief commercial officer of