Rici Healthcare : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

the international sales division from July 1999 to July 2017. Ms. Lin received a bachelor's degree in international economics from Renmin University of China (中國人民大學) in 1999 and a master's degree in business administration from University of Management and Technology in the United States of America in June 2006.

Mr. Fang Haoze (方浩澤), aged 30, is a vice president of the Company and the general manager of the medical examination business department of the Company. Mr. Fang is responsible for the overall operation and management of the medical examination business department and the brand management. Mr. Fang received a bachelor's degree in economics from Penn State University in 2014 and joined the Group in August 2014. Mr. Fang is the son of Dr. Fang Yixin, the chairman, an executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Company, and Dr. Mei Hong, an executive Director.

Each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will enter into a service contract with a term of three years with the Company on June 24, 2019, pursuant to which each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will be appointed from June 24, 2019. Each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will hold office until completion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following his/ her appointment, and will then be eligible for re-election at that general meeting. The appointment can be terminated by either party by serving not less than 90-days' written notice to the other party. Under their respective service contract and employment contract, in addition to common benefits as the Board may provide to other employees in similar positions in accordance with the benefits plans of the Company, Ms. Lin will receive a remuneration of RMB445,800 per annum and Mr. Fang will receive a remuneration of RMB415,800 per annum. Each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will not receive separate remuneration as Director in addition to their salaries and benefits as senior management member pursuant to their respective employment contract. The remuneration payable to Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang has been approved by the Board after considering the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee based on their respective qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, neither of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang (i) had any other relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) had any other interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) held any other directorship in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas or had other major appointments and professional qualifications in the last three years; and (iv) held other positions with other members of the Group.