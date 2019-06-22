Rici Healthcare : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

06/22/2019 | 11:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RICI HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1526)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from June 24, 2019:

  1. Ms. Lin Xiaoying will be appointed as an executive Director; and
  2. Mr. Fang Haoze will be appointed as an executive Director.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", and each a "Director") of Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that with effect from June 24, 2019, each of Ms. Lin Xiaoying ("Ms. Lin") and Mr. Fang Haoze ("Mr. Fang") will be appointed as an executive Director.

The biographical details of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang are set out below:

Ms. Lin Xiaoying (林曉穎), aged 41, is a vice president, chief operating officer, director of the president office and the general manager of human resources center of the Company, and is responsible for the financial and legal affairs and information management of the Group. Ms. Lin joined the Group in July 2017 as the assistant to president, general manager of human resources center and director of the president office, and was appointed as a vice president of the Company in January 2018. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Lin served in several positions in ZTE Corporation (中興通訊股份有限公司, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 0763) and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000063)), including the chief of operation management department of the handset division, the chief of commercial department and the chief commercial officer of

the international sales division from July 1999 to July 2017. Ms. Lin received a bachelor's degree in international economics from Renmin University of China (中國人民大學) in 1999 and a master's degree in business administration from University of Management and Technology in the United States of America in June 2006.

Mr. Fang Haoze (方浩澤), aged 30, is a vice president of the Company and the general manager of the medical examination business department of the Company. Mr. Fang is responsible for the overall operation and management of the medical examination business department and the brand management. Mr. Fang received a bachelor's degree in economics from Penn State University in 2014 and joined the Group in August 2014. Mr. Fang is the son of Dr. Fang Yixin, the chairman, an executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Company, and Dr. Mei Hong, an executive Director.

Each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will enter into a service contract with a term of three years with the Company on June 24, 2019, pursuant to which each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will be appointed from June 24, 2019. Each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will hold office until completion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following his/ her appointment, and will then be eligible for re-election at that general meeting. The appointment can be terminated by either party by serving not less than 90-days' written notice to the other party. Under their respective service contract and employment contract, in addition to common benefits as the Board may provide to other employees in similar positions in accordance with the benefits plans of the Company, Ms. Lin will receive a remuneration of RMB445,800 per annum and Mr. Fang will receive a remuneration of RMB415,800 per annum. Each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang will not receive separate remuneration as Director in addition to their salaries and benefits as senior management member pursuant to their respective employment contract. The remuneration payable to Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang has been approved by the Board after considering the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee based on their respective qualifications, experience, level of responsibilities undertaken and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, neither of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang (i) had any other relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) had any other interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) held any other directorship in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas or had other major appointments and professional qualifications in the last three years; and (iv) held other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, there is no information in relation to the appointment of each of Ms. Lin and Mr. Fang that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited

Fang Yixin

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, June 21, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Fang Yixin and Dr. Mei Hong are the executive Directors; Ms. Jiao Yan and Mr. Yao Qiyong are the non-executive Directors; and Dr. Wang Yong, Ms. Wong Sze Wing and Mr. Jiang Peixing are the independent non-executive Directors.

Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 15:04:03 UTC
