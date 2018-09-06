Rici Healthcare : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RICI HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1526)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of certain news articles (the "Articles") published on September 5, 2018, containing certain information on Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and quoting certain statements made by Mr. Yip Wing Chuen ("Mr. Yip"), a vice president of the Company, during a luncheon with journalists in Hong Kong on September 5, 2018.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has noted that the Articles mentioned and quoted Mr. Yip, among other things, that: (i) the Company is setting up a fund for its medical examination business, with fund size of RMB250 million and investors are secured, and it may also involve a repurchase option of the Company to acquire the relevant projects based on certain profitability and fair value indicators when the fund reaches its maturity date; (ii) the Company forecasted the revenue of its specialty hospital segment will exceed RMB100 million next year, and also its expansion plan; and (iii) the investment amount of the phase II of the Company's hospital project is RMB560 million and certain investor has injected RMB100 million.

The Board wishes to clarify that the statements made by Mr. Yip represent solely his personal view and personal expectation, which should not be considered as the views and forecast of any of the Company, the Board and the Directors. The statements are not any indication of the Group's future profitability, business performance or development. Except the RMB100 million investment to be made by an investor in the Company's hospital project, which has been disclosed in the Company's announcement dated September 3, 2018, as of the date of this announcement, the Company is not in negotiation with any party, and it has not entered into any legally binding agreement or non-legally binding memorandum of understanding, in respect of the subject matters mentioned above in the Articles. Should the relevant matters materialize, the Company will make announcements in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange when and if applicable.

Given the personal nature of such statements made by Mr. Yip in the Articles and as the Company has not taken any concrete action to implement the subject matters mentioned above in the Articles except the RMB100 million investment in the Company's hospital project disclosed in the Company's announcement dated September 3, 2018, the Board does not consider such personalstatements made by Mr. Yip as inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should not place reliance on the content of the Articles and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited

Fang Yixin

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, September 6, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Fang Yixin, Dr. Mei Hong, Mr. Lu Zhenyu and Dr. Wang Weiping are the executive Directors; Ms. Jiao Yan and Mr. Yao Qiyong are the non-executive Directors; and Dr. Wang Yong, Ms. Wong Sze Wing and Mr. Jiang Peixing are the independent non-executive Directors.