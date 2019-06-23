Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rici Healthcare : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGHELD ON JUNE 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RICI HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1526)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 21, 2019

The Board announces that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the "Annual General Meeting") held at 20/F, Building 1, Donghang Binjiang Center, No. 277 Longlan Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, PRC on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Reference is made to the Company's circular (the "Circular") in connection with the Annual General Meeting and notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") dated April 26, 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The voting results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

859,097,200

0

financial statements of the Company and its

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and

auditor of the Company for the year ended December

31, 2018

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

2(a).

(i)

To re-elect Dr. Fang Yixin as executive director

859,097,200

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(ii)

To re-elect Dr. Mei Hong as executive director

859,097,200

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(iii)

To re-elect Ms. Jiao Yan as non-executive

859,097,200

0

director

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

2(b).

To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of

859,097,200

0

directors of the Company

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor

859,097,200

0

of the Company and authorise the Board to fix their

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

remuneration

4(A).

To give a general mandate to the directors of the

859,097,200

0

Company to allot, issue and deal with additional

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

shares not exceeding 20% of the issued share capital

of the Company as at the date of this resolution

(ordinary resolution no. 4(A) of the Notice)

4(B).

To give a general mandate to the directors of the

859,097,200

0

Company to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

the issued share capital of the Company as at the date

of this resolution (ordinary resolution no. 4(B) of the

Notice)

4(C).

To extend the authority given to the directors of the

859,097,200

0

Company pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) to

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

issue shares by adding to the issued share capital of

the Company the number of shares repurchased under

ordinary resolution no. 4(B) (ordinary resolution no.

4(C) of the Notice)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.

The total number of issued Shares as at the date of the Annual General Meeting was 1,592,079,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all resolutions. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the Annual General Meeting as set out in rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. No person was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting and no party has stated its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting.

- 2 -

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for counting of votes at the Annual General Meeting.

By Order of the Board

Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited

Fang Yixin

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, June 21, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Dr. Fang Yixin and Dr. Mei Hong; two non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Jiao Yan and Mr. Yao Qiyong; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Dr. Wang Yong, Mr. Jiang Peixing and Ms. Wong Sze Wing.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 13:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Tamkeen Strategic Partner of Bahrain Bourse's 2nd Edition of the “Smart Investor” Program
AQ
10:51aAFCON : Egypt, Nigeria Uganda off to flying start
AQ
10:50aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : The 19th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 5 – 7 July 2019.
PU
10:46aPIONEERS : records profit of LE456.8M in Q1 2019
AQ
10:27aMusanada opens major intersections in Al Ain city
AQ
10:27aMEZZAN : sets up new healthcare JV
AQ
10:20aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
10:05aHONG KONG LIFE SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES LIM : annual results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
10:01aBLACKBERRY : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
09:45aRICI HEALTHCARE : Poll results of the annual general meetingheld on june 21, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : India's space startups ignite investor interest
2NIKON CORP : VELODYNE LIDAR HIRES BANKERS FOR AN IPO: Business Insider
3WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Illiquid assets held by Woodford's UK fu..
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : in another error, misses delivery of Huawei package to U.S.
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour takes step to exit China with Suning.com deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About