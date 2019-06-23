|
Rici Healthcare : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGHELD ON JUNE 21, 2019
06/23/2019 | 09:45am EDT
RICI HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1526)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON JUNE 21, 2019
The Board announces that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results of the annual general meeting of the Company (the "Annual General Meeting") held at 20/F, Building 1, Donghang Binjiang Center, No. 277 Longlan Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, PRC on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Reference is made to the Company's circular (the "Circular") in connection with the Annual General Meeting and notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") dated April 26, 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The voting results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were as follows:
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
financial statements of the Company and its
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and
|
|
|
|
auditor of the Company for the year ended December
|
|
|
|
31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2(a).
|
(i)
|
To re-elect Dr. Fang Yixin as executive director
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
To re-elect Dr. Mei Hong as executive director
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii)
|
To re-elect Ms. Jiao Yan as non-executive
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
|
director
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
|
|
|
2(b).
|
To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
directors of the Company
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
of the Company and authorise the Board to fix their
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4(A).
|
To give a general mandate to the directors of the
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
Company to allot, issue and deal with additional
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
shares not exceeding 20% of the issued share capital
|
|
|
|
of the Company as at the date of this resolution
|
|
|
|
(ordinary resolution no. 4(A) of the Notice)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4(B).
|
To give a general mandate to the directors of the
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
Company to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
the issued share capital of the Company as at the date
|
|
|
|
of this resolution (ordinary resolution no. 4(B) of the
|
|
|
|
Notice)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4(C).
|
To extend the authority given to the directors of the
|
859,097,200
|
0
|
|
Company pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) to
|
(100.000000%)
|
(0.000000%)
|
|
issue shares by adding to the issued share capital of
|
|
|
|
the Company the number of shares repurchased under
|
|
|
|
ordinary resolution no. 4(B) (ordinary resolution no.
|
|
|
|
4(C) of the Notice)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.
The total number of issued Shares as at the date of the Annual General Meeting was 1,592,079,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all resolutions. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the Annual General Meeting as set out in rule
13.40 of the Listing Rules. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. No person was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting and no party has stated its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for counting of votes at the Annual General Meeting.
By Order of the Board
Rici Healthcare Holdings Limited
Fang Yixin
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC, June 21, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Dr. Fang Yixin and Dr. Mei Hong; two non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Jiao Yan and Mr. Yao Qiyong; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Dr. Wang Yong, Mr. Jiang Peixing and Ms. Wong Sze Wing.
|
|