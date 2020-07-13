Rick DeLuca Acquires Subfranchisor Rights for EXIT Realty Pacific West

Woburn, MA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick DeLuca, veteran real estate professional and acclaimed international trainer, has acquired the subfranchisor rights for EXIT Realty in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Hawaii.



DeLuca began his career as a part-time agent, advancing to full-time, then to management and eventually to become the owner of an independent real estate company growing it from 34 to 192 agents. He was named both Salesman of the Year and REALTOR® of the Year for Nevada. He served as National President of the REALTORS® National Marketing Institute. DeLuca sold the company and began his career as a renowned trainer travelling to all 50 states and several international events and was nominated as National Trainer of the Year. He joined EXIT Realty as a Regional Director in February of 2020.



“Rick started with EXIT Realty as Regional Director mere days before COVID-19 had us sheltering in place,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International. “Being in the industry 40 plus years with experience through many changing markets, he acted rapidly and helped our agents and brokers in the region he has now purchased to navigate uncharted waters. We are thrilled he has chosen to become a Regional Owner and I know his expertise will take the Pacific West to the next level.”



About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.



Attachment

Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com