Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rick DeLuca Acquires Subfranchisor Rights for EXIT Realty Pacific West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Woburn, MA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick DeLuca, veteran real estate professional and acclaimed international trainer, has acquired the subfranchisor rights for EXIT Realty in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Hawaii.

DeLuca began his career as a part-time agent, advancing to full-time, then to management and eventually to become the owner of an independent real estate company growing it from 34 to 192 agents.  He was named both Salesman of the Year and REALTOR® of the Year for Nevada.  He served as National President of the REALTORS® National Marketing Institute.  DeLuca sold the company and began his career as a renowned trainer travelling to all 50 states and several international events and was nominated as National Trainer of the Year. He joined EXIT Realty as a Regional Director in February of 2020. 

“Rick started with EXIT Realty as Regional Director mere days before COVID-19 had us sheltering in place,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International.  “Being in the industry 40 plus years with experience through many changing markets, he acted rapidly and helped our agents and brokers in the region he has now purchased to navigate uncharted waters.  We are thrilled he has chosen to become a Regional Owner and I know his expertise will take the Pacific West to the next level.”

About EXIT Realty:  EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.  

Attachment 

Susan Harrison
Senior Vice President
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com

Primary Logo

Rick DeLuca

Rick DeLuca

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aTEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Special General Meeting 2020
AQ
11:07aHome School Legal Defense Association Launches a New Political Advocacy Organization
GL
11:06aLIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Declares Distribution
PU
11:06aBank of Jamaica 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement 13 July 2020
PU
11:06aLIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Declares Distribution
PU
11:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : City wins appeal, free to play in 2020-21 Champions League
AQ
11:06aÖSSUR HF : Össur enters exclusive negotiation in relation to the divestment of Gibaud SAS in France
AQ
11:06aTAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS : IIROC Trading Halt - TAAT
AQ
11:05aCrealytics launches new website, simplifies experience for brands, retailers
GL
11:03aCareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Names New Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
2AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
3ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
4ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
5G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group