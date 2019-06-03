Log in
Rick Di Donato Joins Redberry Group

06/03/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Redberry Group (“Redberry”) is excited to welcome Rick Di Donato to the position of Director, Development. In this newly-created role, Rick will be responsible for overseeing new store development and accelerating Redberry’s expansion strategy in Canada. With over 16 years of experience in retail, Rick is an expert in both full service and QSR real estate. Prior to joining Redberry, Rick led the real estate function for Starbucks Coffee Canada, Inc. where he oversaw an aggressive new store development strategy in the GTA. Before Starbucks, Rick was Director, Real Estate for Prime Restaurants Inc. and worked a number of years leading new store development at Tim Hortons.

Earlier this year, City Capital Ventures, LLC (“CCV”), a private investment partnership headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Redberry Group and plans to accelerate new unit growth for both the Burger King and Pizza Hut brands in Canada.

About Redberry Group

Founded in 2005, Redberry Group is one of the largest quick-service restaurant franchisees in North America with 134 restaurants consisting of 111 Burger King restaurants and 23 Pizza Hut restaurants. The Burger King locations represent 40% of all Canadian Burger King locations across Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba. Redberry’s Pizza Hut units are located in Alberta.

About City Capital Ventures

City Capital Ventures is an investment partnership whose purpose is to pair capital with business opportunity in a better, more-tailored way. Investing on behalf of their network of family offices and private market investors, CCV seeks out firms with innovative business designs and attractive niche positions and looks to invest at inflection points—not pre-determined stages. Because of their flexible mandate, CCV investments are unbound by size or industry, though they typically invest in consumer, commercial and service businesses requiring up to $100 million of capital. CCV’s aim is to create lasting value for their investors, the companies in which they invest, and the broader stakeholders touched by their companies. For more information, visit www.citycapitalventures.com.


