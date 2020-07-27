Rick Fedrizzi Extends Leadership Role as Executive Chairman of International WELL Building Institute for Additional Term

Rachel Gutter to advance into role of IWBI’s president and CEO beginning November 2020

International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the world’s leading certification body for healthy buildings, today announced that Rick Fedrizzi, who has been IWBI’s chairman and CEO since November 2016, is extending his full-time role for an additional term as IWBI’s executive chairman. Rachel Gutter, IWBI’s current president, will be elevated as the company’s CEO, retaining the title of president. Prateek Khanna, IWBI’s current EVP of operations and technology, will become chief operating officer. The leadership promotions of Gutter and Khanna are effective November 5, 2020.

“The three of us have been working together for more than a decade,” said Fedrizzi, “first at the U. S. Green Building Council (USGBC), where I was co-founder and CEO, and since 2016, when we came to IWBI. This is the perfect management structure for where IWBI is in its institutional maturity, and I’m very much looking forward to continuing to work with Rachel and Prateek to advance the organization’s long-term success.”

“Great planning helped us bring an All-Star management team to IWBI in 2016, and the results speak for themselves,” said Paul Scialla, IWBI’s founder and chairman and CEO of IWBI’s parent company, Delos. “Rick is a global sustainability icon, and we’re thrilled that he is extending his initial term and will continue to contribute his deep customer knowledge and broad market vision to our ongoing success.

”We’re very excited to have Rachel pick up the additional reins as CEO,” Scialla said. “Her leadership as president has been exceptional and has been fundamental to IWBI’s exponential market growth and expanding global reputation. We’re excited to have her keen mind and strong management skills in this role.”

Since Fedrizzi assumed the roles of chairman and CEO in late 2016, IWBI’s WELL Building Standard (WELL) has grown to become the de facto global real estate leadership standard focused exclusively on the health and well-being of the people who live, work, play and learn in buildings and communities worldwide. WELL’s market adoption now stands at over 600 million square feet of registered and certified space in 62 countries across virtually every building type. Fedrizzi has also championed the growth of IWBI’s WELL Accredited Professional (AP) community, which now stands at more than 12,000 WELL APs and registrants in more than 90 countries.

“The timing for Rachel and Prateek’s leadership advancements wrote itself,” said Fedrizzi. “The first thing Rachel undertook when she got here was to lead the evolution of the WELL Building Standard to its next iteration, WELL v2, arguably the most important milestone in IWBI’s history to date. Our Governance Council formally graduated WELL v2 out of pilot at the end of June, and we’re working towards a full market launch in September.

“When Rachel was named president of IWBI in 2018,” Fedrizzi continued, “it was in recognition of her tremendous work in maturing the standard, along with the multitude of other programs she began developing to help support WELL’s market uptake. Her grasp of strategy and her unique skills in organizational development, especially during these unusual times, make her the obvious choice to propel IWBI and our global team into the next decade.”

“Prateek’s leadership and influence on IWBI’s trajectory grow exponentially every day,” Fedrizzi noted. “His technology prowess and strong operations skills have built an unshakable infrastructure for the next phase of IWBI’s growth. Acknowledging this by naming him IWBI’s chief operating officer is a significant commitment to ensuring the company’s long-term success.”

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is leading the global movement to transform our buildings, communities and organizations in ways that help people thrive. The WELL v2 pilot is the latest version of its popular WELL Building Standard (WELL), and the WELL Community Standard pilot is a district scale rating system that sets a new global benchmark for healthy communities. WELL is focused exclusively on the ways that buildings and communities, and everything in them, can improve our comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise, our health and wellness. IWBI mobilizes the wellness community through management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness everywhere. IWBI is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate citizenship initiative, and helps companies advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the use of WELL. More information on WELL can be found here.

