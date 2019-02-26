Ricoh Announces GR III , WG-6, and G900 Digital Cameras; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Ricoh’s new GR III, WG-6, and G900 digital cameras
offer compact digital camera options for diverse applications
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Ricoh GR
III, WG-6, and G900 compact digital cameras. The GRIII adds an
updated lens, sensor, and touchscreen operation to the GR line of
compact cameras. Now including a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, the GR III
provides improved tonality and image rendering compared to the GR II.
Redesigned optics consisting of 6 elements in 4 groups (2 aspherical
elements) yield a more compact design while maintaining its 18.3mm
(35mm-equivalent of 28mm) f/2.8 format. Shake Reduction and Dust Removal
features keep image capture sharp and free of pesky dust. The new GR
Engine 6 and updated image algorithms produce greater contrast and
detail in imagery. To increase usability, control key layout has been
redesigned from scratch and its 3" Touch LCD Screen offers flexibility
and simplicity to users. Photographers wanting more shooting options can
attach the GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens via the GA-1 Lens Adapter to modify
the lens by 0.75x.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005236/en/
The Ricoh GR III continues the legacy of being a pocketable powerhouse, offering impressive image quality, fast response, and immense portability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ricoh GR III Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1461388-REG/ricoh_15039_gr_iii_digital_camera.html
Product Highlights
-
24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor
-
GR Engine 6
-
28mm f/2.8 Lens (35mm Equivalent)
-
3-Axis Shake Reduction System
-
3.0" 1.037m-Dot Touchscreen LCD
-
Full HD 1080/60p Video Recording
-
Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi
-
Hybrid AF System, Macro Mode
-
35mm and 50mm Focal Length Crop Modes
-
USB Type-C Port, 1x SD Card Slot
The WG-6
serves as a rugged compact camera designed to survive harsh working
conditions. Extending the range of its predecessor, the WG-6 has a
28-140mm (35mm equivalent) optical zoom while sporting a larger, 20MP
back-illuminated CMOS sensor for high-resolution image capture. It is
capable of shooting 4K video at 30 fps, is optimized for capturing
underwater colors, and features an Electronic Gimbal for smooth
recording. Ring lighting is possible via six variable brightness LEDs
surrounding the lens, benefitting macro and close portrait images.
Waterproof to 20m, shockproof to 2.1m, freeze-proof to -10°C, and
crushproof to 100 kgf, it is designed to perform well nearly anywhere.
Operability is streamlined and enhanced for users wearing gloves via the
addition of a customizable ADJ button and raised contours on the
four-way controller. The WG-6
was designed with industrial uses in mind, since its chemical resistance
allows ethanol disinfection, sodium hypochlorite disinfection, and
chloride dioxide. Photographers needing GPS information with image
capture will note that the WG-6 corresponds to the satellite navigation
augmentation system and an allocated GPS button the four-way controller.
A separately available silicon jacket and soft carrying case offer
additional protection if needed.
Finally, the G900
compact point-and-shoot, built to endure work-site use. Its
back-illuminated 20MP CMOS sensor and 28–140mm (35mm equivalent) can
capture high-resolution stills and 4K video at 30 fps. A 6-LED variable
brightness ring light aids in close capture. With industrial
applications in mind, it is waterproof to 20m, drop-proof from 2.1m,
crush-proof to 100kgf, and chemical resistant. Worksite use is further
benefited via password protection, barcode scanning, note-taking, and
advanced GPS.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio
equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable
entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable
sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable
shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.
A Brief History of B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM
Meet the Staff at B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and
enlightening articles. The B
and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational
content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product
overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event
Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and
interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into
this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here.
In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog
presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and
tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
B&H Photo has the highest review ratings among electronics retailers.
Click here to view B&H
reviews, awards and certifications with thousands of verified
reviews. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/BHPhoto-Reviews.jsp
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore,
located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at
the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display,
the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the
latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005236/en/