Riddell Partners with Carbon® to Produce First-Ever 3D Printed Football Helmet Liner

Riddell and Carbon have partnered to bring customized, digital design
innovation to head protection through Riddell’s new Diamond helmet
platform. Powered by Carbon, the new platform features a 3D printed
lattice liner that is digitally manufactured using Carbon’s proprietary
Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS™) technology. The technology is initially
available in the Riddell SpeedFlex Precision Diamond helmet model, which
features Riddell’s Precision-Fit head scanning and helmet fitting
process. The result is next-generation head protection for today’s
athletes--a customized, 3D printed helmet liner precisely contoured to
the athlete’s head.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005106/en/
Riddell Speedflex Precision Diamond Helmet (Photo: Business Wire)
“Riddell is known for head protection leadership. Our partnership with
Carbon, Silicon Valley’s leading digital manufacturer, reinforces our
commitment to advancing on-field protection for football players,” said
Riddell Senior Vice President of Research and Product Development, Thad
Ide. “As the first to use digital manufacturing in football helmets,
Riddell continues our industry leadership by embracing promising new
technologies and advancing our innovation roadmap today and into the
future.”
“At Carbon, we believe in using the power of technology to advance
innovation. Our platform enables companies like Riddell to make products
that were never thought possible,” said CEO and Co-founder Dr. Joseph
DeSimone. “With this partnership, Riddell becomes one of the largest
users of 3D printers in the world. We are proud to be at the forefront
of digital manufacturing of protective equipment."
The core technology uses a custom designed, highly damping elastomer
from Carbon, in the form of a lattice structure to create the helmet
liner. The Carbon Lattice Engine leverages physical simulation and
optimization techniques to tune structures to further manage both linear
and rotational impact energies. Each helmet is made up of more than
140,000 individual struts, carefully orchestrated into patterns for
attenuating impact forces while providing excellent comfort and fit. The
result is a Carbon DLS-printed, custom fit, impact absorbing helmet
liner designed to advance the state-of-the-art in head protection.
Riddell’s proprietary database of over 5 million impacts captured by
Riddell’s smart helmet technology will allow for custom and
individualized tuning of lattice structures in the future.
Carbon’s recent breakthroughs in software, hardware and materials make
the Diamond platform possible. The very latest advancements in Carbon’s
platform include the new L1 printer and custom resin material. The L1,
also being unveiled by Carbon today, is specially designed and built to
produce at scale. The custom resin used to print the lattice structures
in the Diamond liners was designed specifically to meet Riddell’s
rigorous performance requirements.
“As someone who’s spent thousands of hours watching film, I know that no
two players play the same way,” said Riddell Strategic Advisor and Brand
Ambassador Peyton Manning. “They all have different styles and
tendencies on the field, which is another key benefit to Riddell’s
Diamond Technology. With the SpeedFlex Precision Diamond, players are
not only experiencing the latest in head protection, they can also
dictate where the helmet is positioned to improve sightlines and
maximize field vision.”
Riddell SpeedFlex Precision Diamond helmets were used by select players
on most NFL teams during the 2018 season and will be commercially
available on a limited basis at the elite level starting in 2019.
For more information about the Riddell Diamond Technology, please visit www.riddell.com/diamond
and www.Carbon3d.com/ProtectItAll
and join in on the conversation at #ProtectItAll.
About Riddell
Riddell is a premier designer and developer of football helmets,
protective sports equipment, head impact monitoring technologies,
apparel and related accessories. A recognized leader in helmet
technology and innovation, Riddell is the leading manufacturer of
football helmets and shoulder pads, and a top provider of reconditioning
services (cleaning, repairing, repainting and recertifying existing
equipment). For more information, visit our website at http://www.riddell.com,
like the Riddell Facebook page, or follow Riddell on Instagram and
Twitter @RiddellSports.
About Carbon
Carbon’s mission is to reinvent how polymer products are designed,
engineered, manufactured, and delivered, towards a digital and
sustainable future. Based in Silicon Valley, Carbon brings together
innovations in software, hardware, and molecular science to deliver
industry-leading digital manufacturing solutions. With Carbon’s
ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis™ technology and broad family of
programmable liquid resins, manufacturers can unlock new business
opportunities such as mass customization, on-demand inventory, and
previously impossible product designs. The Carbon Platform allows
customers to build uniquely differentiated products while reducing waste
and speeding time to market. To learn more, visit www.Carbon3d.com,
like the Carbon Facebook page, or follow Carbon on Instagram and Twitter
at @Carbon.
