Riddick Bowe, Boris Becker & Many More To Raise Money For The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency By Playing GGPoker Online Poker Tournament

A host of sports stars and celebrities will join the worldwide poker playing community on Sunday, July 19 to raise funds to benefit those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. Some of those already registered for “Event #33: Every 1 for COVID Relief”, part of the WSOP Online 2020 tournament series hosted at GGPoker, include boxers Riddick Bowe & Jason Quigley, former tennis world number one Boris Becker, mixed martial artists Elias Theodorou & Patrick Côté, Brazilian actor Leo Lins, poker luminaries Antanas ‘Tony G’ Guoga & Kevin Martin, as well as GGPoker’s own brand ambassadors Fedor ‘CrownUpGuy’ Holz, Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier & Felipe ‘Mojave’ Ramos. Other participants will be announced on GGPoker social media channels in the coming days.

With each player entry, a total of $111 will be donated by GGPoker to the Caesars Cares assistance fund, which supports Caesars Entertainment team members across the U.S. who have suffered unanticipated hardships, including during the closure of Caesars Entertainment’s properties as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The flagship World Series of Poker (WSOP) live poker tournament in Las Vegas was postponed due to the public health emergency and as a result, an online series of events is currently taking place at GGPoker through September 6. In total, 54 WSOP bracelets will be claimed in GGPoker’s WSOP Online 2020 series, with millions in cash prizes also up for grabs. The tournaments at GGPoker mark the first time that players located outside the U.S. have been able to compete for official WSOP bracelets online.

“We are so grateful to GGPoker and everyone from the international poker community for reaching out a helping hand to our team members here in the U.S. who have suffered such unanticipated hardships this year from the impact of this terrible virus,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker.

More than $250,000 has already been raised to fight COVID-19 via earlier GGPoker charity tournaments. “Event #33: Every 1 for COVID Relief” marks the third time the online poker room has rallied the worldwide poker community behind a worthy cause.

“Poker players have never been slow to support those in need and I’m confident that this Sunday’s effort will be just as successful as our earlier ones,” said GGPoker ambassador, Daniel Negreanu. “The tournament will be a whole lot of fun, with a host of big names duking it out with poker players based all over the world, all while raising money for charity and playing for a WSOP bracelet!”

The WSOP Online 2020 series has been extensively covered in the media, with tournament action regularly broadcast on GGPoker.TV and Poker Central, and tournament reports published on PokerNews and elsewhere.

About GGPoker: GGPoker is one of the world’s leading online poker rooms, with a growing global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, integrated staking platform, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

About the World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport’s top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker’s longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. For more information on the WSOP, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Caesars Cares

Lifeboat, Inc., operating as “Caesars Cares,” is a public charity funded with contributions from the Company’s Board of Directors, executives, business partners and donations from any individuals who wish to contribute. To make a tax-deductible gift to the Caesars Cares fund or for more information, visit www.caesars.com/cares.

