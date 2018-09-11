Ride-Sharing Leader Grab Selects Axonify Microlearning Platform for Millions of Driver-Partners Across Southeast Asia

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonify , the world’s leading corporate microlearning platform, today announced that Grab Inc. (Grab), the leading online-to-offline (O2O) platform in Southeast Asia, has implemented the Axonify Microlearning Platform to provide comprehensive driver-partner onboarding and continuous learning for millions of driver-partners across the region.



Grab selected Axonify based on its scalable solution and dynamic, interactive and gamified approach to training and to support its ‘Better 365’ driver-partner welfare campaign. Through Axonify, Grab will be able to seamlessly incorporate new driver training and assessment into the online driver acquisition process.

Additionally, Grab driver-partners have access to an on-demand content hub where Grab will be able to deliver training modules and learning reinforcement activities based on the specific driver’s needs and profile.

“As we continue to grow rapidly, Axonify helps us to deliver onboarding training to new driver-partners as well as refresher training to current driver-partners in a more scalable and consistent way. It enables us to focus on continuously improving driver efficiency and satisfaction, as well as safety and service levels to passengers,” said Russell Cohen, Head of Regional Operations for Grab. “We want to provide driver-partners with continuous learning and upskilling opportunities. Axonify’s bite-sized, engaging training modules does just that by helping our driver-partners to easily consume the training sessions at their convenience.”

Reducing significant training costs, interactive training videos and short assessments can be completed on mobile devices instead of at an on-site location and Grab driver-partners will be alerted by Axonify when new training content is available.

“We are pleased to team up with a transformative tech leader like Grab to support their driver-partners across Southeast Asia,” said Christine Tutssel, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Axonify. “Onboarding and continuous training on topics such as English and financial literacy will help create an educated and skilled team of drivers. Improving overall driver satisfaction at scale is mission critical for Grab and we look forward to helping ease that process.”

Grab currently operates in Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Used by more than 6 million people daily, Grab provides Southeast Asia consumers with safe and affordable transport, food and package delivery, mobile payments and financial services.

