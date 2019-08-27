Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ride-hailing firm Grab says to invest $500 million in Vietnam over five years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Grab motorbike helmet is displayed during Grab's fifth anniversary news conference in Singapore

HANOI (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Grab said on Wednesday it will invest $500 million (£407.3 million) in Vietnam over the next five years to expand its services in the Southeast Asian country.

The company will expand its transport, food and payments networks in the country, Grab said in a statement.

"This investment is a reflection of our redoubled commitment to Vietnam," Russell Cohen, head of Grab's regional operations, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The country's rapidly developing economy and emerging middle class population makes it ripe for the adoption of digital services," he said.

Reuters first reported news of the Vietnam investment earlier this week. Grab President Ming Maa told Reuters in an interview that "we're very excited about Vietnam. We see very similar characteristics to Indonesia".

Last month, Grab unveiled a plan to invest $2 billion in Indonesia, the region's most populous market, where it aims to build a next-generation transport network and transform how critical services such as healthcare are delivered.

Its decision for additional investment in Vietnam comes as the ride-hailing market in the country becomes more competitive with the participation of Indonesia's Go-Jek and Vietnam's Be.

"Competition in ride-hailing will become fiercer," said Ho Chi Minh-based economist Bui Quang Tin. "The size of the investment means Grab will be able offer heavy discounts even if it risks losses in short term," he added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pBP to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
RE
11:06pRide-hailing firm Grab says to invest $500 million in Vietnam over five years
RE
11:04pRide-hailing firm Grab says to invest $500 million in Vietnam over five years
RE
10:39pOil rises as drop in U.S. inventories eases recession worries
RE
10:27pOil rises as drop in U.S. inventories eases recession worries
RE
10:12pJapan stocks seen up 5% in 2019; U.S.-China trade war a worry - Reuters Poll
RE
09:44pPentagon in talks with Australia on rare earths plant - official
RE
09:39pDeutsche Bank says records sought in Trump congressional probe include tax returns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
3BP PLC : BP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : PENTAGON IN TALKS WITH AUSTRALIA ON RARE EARTHS PLANT: official
5AXON ENTERPRISE INC : AAXN INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Vio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group