Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP : Announces Priority Review of Biologics License Application for ansuvimab Ebola Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:34am EDT

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP (“Ridgeback”), a biotechnology company experienced in antiviral drug development, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted priority review designation for Ridgeback’s investigational Ebola treatment, ansuvimab (mAb114). The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status to ansuvimab as a treatment for Ebola in September 2019.

Wendy Holman, CEO and co-founder of Ridgeback, said: “We are at a critical point in time for global health. The world is experiencing what it is like when a virus dominates everyday life. Ansuvimab is a vital tool in the global health armamentarium that will help to keep Ebola in check and stop local epidemics from becoming global pandemics. This powerful experimental treatment has demonstrated an impressive survival benefit in Ebola patients and will supply much needed help to the patients and communities who battle Ebola.

“Protecting communities and patients from this aggressive and merciless virus is a driving force at Ridgeback. I am extraordinarily proud of the incredible work of the Ridgeback team, and grateful for the tireless support of our partners around the globe. We are very appreciative for the dedicated team at the FDA who has given great attention and thought toward this application and the patients who may benefit from it.

“Ridgeback continues to manufacture ansuvimab and is looking forward to working with nonprofit organizations and African nations to ensure that ansuvimab will be made available to patients who need it. Ridgeback will be completing a large drug product campaign for ansuvimab in the third quarter of 2020. This medicine will also be donated to African nations and non-governmental organizations that will work with Ridgeback to implement a compassionate use protocol for patients.”

Ansuvimab is a monoclonal antibody isolated from a human survivor of the 1995 Ebola outbreak in Kikwit, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Nancy Sullivan, Ph.D., Chief of the Biodefense Research Section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Vaccine Research Center, and her team discovered that the survivor retained antibodies against Ebola 11 years after infection. The team isolated the antibodies, tested the most favorable ones in both laboratory and nonhuman primate studies, and selected ansuvimab as the most promising. Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, M.D., Ph.D., Director-General of DRC’s National Institute for Biomedical Research and one of the scientists involved in the original detection of the Ebola virus in 1976, played a key role in discovering ansuvimab. Ansuvimab development has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract Numbers 75A50119C00059 and 75A50120C0009.

About Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, LP is a biotechnology company focused on emerging infectious diseases. Ridgeback has two late-stage treatments in development – ansuvimab for the treatment of Ebola virus disease and EIDD-2801/MK 4482 for treatment of COVID-19. Initial funding for Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, LP originated from Wayne and Wendy Holman, who are committed to investing in and supporting medical technologies that will save lives. The team at Ridgeback is dedicated to working toward finding life-saving and life-changing solutions for patients and diseases that need champions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aSector 5 Announces Discount Pricing for Chrome Enterprise Upgrade
GL
11:43aENTERPRISE DIVERSIFIED, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:43aWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:43aHYUNDAI HCN : Sonata Named One of Wards 10 Best User Experiences for 2020
AQ
11:43aRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Accelerated cost reduction and cash conservation actions
AQ
11:43aNEC : and Realeyes Announce Strategic Alliance in Emotion Analysis Solutions; Collaboration in distribution and development of emotion analysis products -
AQ
11:43aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Investing $30 Million in Tennessee; Investments Focused on Safety and Capacity to Strengthen Rail Network, Help Reduce Emissions, and Support Economic Growth
AQ
11:43aRYDER SYSTEM : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
11:43aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Wins 2020 Future Mobility of the Year Awards
AQ
11:43aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Investing $25 Million in Minnesota; Investments Focused on Safety and Capacity to Strengthen Rail Network, Help Reduce Emissions, and Support Economic Growth
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma forecasts unpredictable 2020 after drop in quarterly sales and profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group