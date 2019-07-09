Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ridley's Family Markets Launches On-Demand Prescription Delivery in Utah and Idaho

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah and HIGHLAND, Utah, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridley’s Family Markets today announced it will begin offering on-demand prescription delivery to Utah and Idaho residents this month. Powered by Nimble Rx, the service will provide Ridley’s customers with seamless delivery of common medications and specialty treatments right to their doorstep.

The delivery service will initially be available at the two Ridley’s locations in Eagle Mountain, UT and Highland, UT, and will roll out to an additional twenty-two Ridley’s locations in Idaho later this month.

In these neighborhoods, customers will be able to order, pay for and schedule delivery of their prescriptions directly through Nimble’s easy-to-use online and web app. The expert delivery team ensures secure and convenient delivery of medication within the requested time frame. This is the first time Ridley’s will offer an on-demand service for prescription pharmaceutical delivery. The home delivery service costs as little as $4.50 per delivery, depending on selected shipping method. Delivery can be scheduled on-demand, including same-day, next day or two-day delivery.

“We’re always looking to find innovative and convenient ways to meet the needs of our customers, especially as technology and mobility accelerates,” said Todd Wise, Director of Pharmacy Operations of Ridley’s Family Markets. “We identified Nimble as an ideal partner as they have built a proven platform that painlessly integrates into our business and will be extremely easy for our customers to adopt.”

“Ridley's community-first approach goes hand-in-hand with Nimble's mission of enabling local pharmacies to adapt to fast-evolving technology and customer tastes,” said Talha Sattar, CEO of Nimble. “Our goal is to provide an accessible pharmacy delivery service in communities large and small.”

About Ridley’s Market
Ridley’s Family Markets is a family-owned grocery chain founded in 1984. Based in Jerome, ID, Ridley’s operates twenty-eight grocery and pharmacy locations across Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Ridley’s prides itself on being a hometown food and drug store that employs valued members of the local community who enjoy serving their neighbors.

About Nimble Rx
Nimble is the nation’s leading prescription delivery service, based in Redwood City, CA. Nimble makes prescription delivery simpler, faster and more affordable for patients and pharmacies. Nimble users can schedule their prescription deliveries through a convenient, easy-to-use mobile application or website. Nimble has raised $60M in financing from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, DAG Ventures and Khosla Ventures.

Follow Nimble on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nimblerx
Follow Nimble on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nimblerx

Media Contact
Ashley Netzband
LaunchSquad
nimblerx@launchsquad.com
415-625-8555

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aROYAL KPN : From tomorrow, watch HD-quality TV via Digitenne from KPN throughout the Netherlands
PU
11:13aCISCO : Sea Turtle Keeps on Swimming
PU
11:13aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : signs up to the Workforce Disclosure Initiative WDI
PU
11:13aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Six Senses signs Loire Valley resort developement in the 'Garden of France'
PU
11:13aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Cimtas Pipe is proud to exceed “10 Million Safe Hours“!
PU
11:13aEARTH NETWORKS : Releases 2019 Mid-Year Lightning Report
BU
11:13aINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Launches Study on Global Engineering Services Market
PR
11:12aNFL Alumni Partners with Deborah Heart and Lung Center!
GL
11:11aAIRBUS : Boeing deliveries fall 37%, set to lose biggest planemaker title
RE
11:11aMEDITATION.LIVE : Celebrates One Year Anniversary
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About