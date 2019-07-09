Ridley's Family Markets Launches On-Demand Prescription Delivery in Utah and Idaho

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah and HIGHLAND, Utah, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridley’s Family Markets today announced it will begin offering on-demand prescription delivery to Utah and Idaho residents this month. Powered by Nimble Rx, the service will provide Ridley’s customers with seamless delivery of common medications and specialty treatments right to their doorstep.

The delivery service will initially be available at the two Ridley’s locations in Eagle Mountain, UT and Highland, UT, and will roll out to an additional twenty-two Ridley’s locations in Idaho later this month.

In these neighborhoods, customers will be able to order, pay for and schedule delivery of their prescriptions directly through Nimble’s easy-to-use online and web app. The expert delivery team ensures secure and convenient delivery of medication within the requested time frame. This is the first time Ridley’s will offer an on-demand service for prescription pharmaceutical delivery. The home delivery service costs as little as $4.50 per delivery, depending on selected shipping method. Delivery can be scheduled on-demand, including same-day, next day or two-day delivery.

“We’re always looking to find innovative and convenient ways to meet the needs of our customers, especially as technology and mobility accelerates,” said Todd Wise, Director of Pharmacy Operations of Ridley’s Family Markets. “We identified Nimble as an ideal partner as they have built a proven platform that painlessly integrates into our business and will be extremely easy for our customers to adopt.”

“Ridley's community-first approach goes hand-in-hand with Nimble's mission of enabling local pharmacies to adapt to fast-evolving technology and customer tastes,” said Talha Sattar, CEO of Nimble. “Our goal is to provide an accessible pharmacy delivery service in communities large and small.”

Ridley’s Family Markets is a family-owned grocery chain founded in 1984. Based in Jerome, ID, Ridley’s operates twenty-eight grocery and pharmacy locations across Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Ridley’s prides itself on being a hometown food and drug store that employs valued members of the local community who enjoy serving their neighbors.

Nimble is the nation’s leading prescription delivery service, based in Redwood City, CA. Nimble makes prescription delivery simpler, faster and more affordable for patients and pharmacies. Nimble users can schedule their prescription deliveries through a convenient, easy-to-use mobile application or website. Nimble has raised $60M in financing from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, DAG Ventures and Khosla Ventures.

