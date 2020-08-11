Riemer & Braunstein Announces Changes in Loan Restructuring/Workout Practice Area

Riemer & Braunstein LLP, a law firm specializing in the representation of national and regional financial institutions and debt and equity funds recently announced changes in the leadership of its Loan Restructuring/Workout Practice Area.

Doug Clarke and Barry Braunstein, both senior partners with extensive experience in the representation of financial institutions and servicers in the resolution of problem loans, will be co-chairs of the Loan Restructuring/Workout Practice Area. Steve Greene will continue to be a key part of the firm’s team in this practice area, moving into an Of Counsel role in 2021.

“The firm has had a strong presence in representing clients in the workout and restructuring area since before my joining the firm in 1975. This practice area will continue to be a major focus of the firm under the leadership of Doug and Barry, two very experienced and talented practitioners,” said Steven Weinstein, the managing partner of Riemer & Braunstein. “The attorneys in this group work closely with the attorneys in our litigation and bankruptcy practice areas to provide the full spectrum of services to our clients addressing the resolution of problem loans.”

“I am looking forward to my Of Counsel role and working with Doug, Barry, and the rest of our team to continue to provide experienced representation to our clients,” said Steve Greene, who has been leading this practice area.

About Riemer & Braunstein LLP

Riemer & Braunstein LLP was established in Boston in 1933. It expanded to New York City in 2004, to Chicago in 2006, and to Miami in 2019. The firm is best known for its commercial finance practice, most prominently including real estate finance, commercial lending, and loan restructuring.

