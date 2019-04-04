Riemer & Braunstein Expands Real Estate Finance and Commercial Lending Practices, Opens Miami Office

Steve Klein to Head Miami Office

Riemer & Braunstein LLP, a law firm specializing in the representation of financial institutions and debt and equity funds in real estate and commercial transactions, today announced it has opened a Miami office to enhance its ability to represent Riemer & Braunstein’s national and regional clients. Steve Klein, an experienced real estate attorney representing lenders and developers in sophisticated real estate transactions in Florida and nationally, will be managing the Miami office.

As Miami is one of the nation’s capital market centers, the Florida office represents a natural expansion of Riemer & Braunstein’s representation of national and regional financial institutions and funds in real estate transactions, commercial lending and restructuring matters. The Wells Fargo Center downtown Miami office location is a logical next step to add to the current Riemer & Braunstein offices in Boston, New York, and Chicago.

Klein most recently was a shareholder at a well-known established Miami firm and was previously a shareholder in the Miami headquarters of one of the country’s largest law firms. For more than 20 years, he has been actively representing institutional lenders in all aspects of real estate finance, including acquisition, construction, development, mezzanine and permanent loans, loan participations and syndications, and multi-property and multi-state financing transactions. In addition, Klein regularly represents sponsor and developer clients in the purchase, sale, financing and development of commercial real estate projects.

“Opening a Miami office has been on our radar for a while, but it was only when we knew we could team up with Steve that we knew it was the right time to go forward,” said Steven Weinstein, managing partner of Riemer & Braunstein.

“This will facilitate the services we can provide to our national and regional clients, as our new Florida office will focus on the representation of financial institutions and debt funds in real estate finance, commercial lending and debt restructuring, as well as the general real estate representation of Florida and national sponsors and developers,” said Richard Lefkowitz, a co-chair of Riemer & Braunstein’s real estate finance practice area.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the team at Riemer & Braunstein” said Klein, “and I am very excited about the expansion of the Riemer & Braunstein platform into Florida.”

“I feel my long-standing approach to providing my clients with quality representation will be enhanced with the resources, network and service that has been the hallmark of the Riemer & Braunstein national real estate and finance practice,” Klein added.

Klein is a graduate of Yeshiva University and Cardozo School of Law, and has practiced in Florida for 23 years.

About Riemer & Braunstein LLP

Riemer & Braunstein LLP was established in Boston in 1933. It expanded to New York City in 2004 and to Chicago in 2006. The firm is best known for its commercial finance practice, most prominently including real estate finance, commercial lending, and loan restructuring.

