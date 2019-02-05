Rifiniti : to Resell PointGrab's Sensing Platform With Optimo X Workplace Analytics For Better Tracking of Occupant Presence

Rifiniti,
the leader in workplace analytics software, has partnered with
PointGrab, human-flow sensing platform, to resell PointGrab’s
workplace occupancy sensing solution to customers seeking additional
data for analysis in Rifiniti’s trend-setting software-as-a-service,
Optimo X.
The integrated solution will combine rich data delivered by PointGrab’s
ultra-precise, AI-based technology with Rifiniti’s powerful workplace
analytics software for better guidance of major real estate decisions,
such as capacity planning and conference room rationalization.
The companies’ joint effort addresses the challenge of optimizing costs
associated with the extensive amount of underutilized office space in
today’s organizations. Most companies utilize only about 40% of
available office capacity, largely due to a lack of metrics on actual
utilization and employee mobility.
Rifiniti’s Optimo X workplace analytics software solution enables
businesses to understand and fine-tune their use of commercial office
space and boost efficiency while providing flexible, modern workplaces
demanded by today’s employees.
"Rifiniti has joined forces with PointGrab to incorporate more sources
of highly accurate and granular data into Rifiniti’s Optimo X workplace
analytics solution. The PointGrab platform enriches our solution with
real-time utilization insights into general office spaces as well as
highly valuable conference rooms," said Irina Mladenova, Rifiniti’s
president and customer success officer.
The collaboration with PointGrab is another important milestone in
Rifiniti’s dedication to a growing ecosystem that’s embracing the
digitalization of commercial space with valued software applications and
hardware that reduce costs and delight end customers.
"The partnership with Rifiniti is PointGrab’s next logical step in
pioneering the new generation of office space utilization solutions,"
said Doron Shachar, PointGrab CEO.
Shachar added, "PointGrab was looking for a strategic partner to assist
us in addressing space utilization and cost reduction requirements in
North America. Rifiniti's field-proven Optimo platform, with its
advanced analytics capabilities, was a perfect match."
As part of the deal, PointGrab’s Virtual Traffic Line feature will help
commercial real estate stakeholders obtain precise people-count
information about their facilities, such as desk and meeting room
utilization, individual occupant locations and foot traffic statistics,
Shachar added.
About PointGrab
PointGrab
is a leading machine learning and computer vision PropTech company that
provides smart sensing solutions to the building automation industry.
The company applies its superior deep-learning technology to the
building automation ecosystem, where opportunities to gather data are
abundant, but efficient real-time analytics are lacking. For more
information, please visit http://www.pointgrab.com
About Rifiniti
Rifiniti
Inc. provides rich analytics for workplace optimization. The
company’s SaaS offering, Optimo™, enables customers with AI-powered
analytics to optimize their workspace. Optimo™, enhanced by Rifiniti’s
deep understanding of corporate real estate (CRE), solves this problem
by providing actionable insights that help executives make confident
decisions based on highly accurate analytics. Optimo™ assists clients in
migrating from the historically time-consuming and often error-prone
manual data gathering and analysis required for workplace optimization
metrics, such as employee attendance and real estate total cost of
occupancy (TCO). Visit https://rifiniti.com/
for more information or follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
