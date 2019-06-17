Right Networks : Cloud is Now “Always On”

Right Networks, the leading provider of cloud solutions for accounting
professionals, is announcing the deployment of its recently-acquired
Autofy integration platform into the company’s hosted QuickBooks Desktop
environment. By deploying Autofy as an integral part of Right Networks’
cloud, the company has created the first, and only, hosted solution
supporting 24x7 data transfer and synchronization between QuickBooks
Desktop and the variety of third-party SaaS applications used by its
diverse customer base.
Right Networks calls this capability “Always On” because applications
can now automatically transfer data to/from QuickBooks Desktop company
files anytime, around-the-clock, even when a user is not logged in.
Other hosting providers can only support application data integration
with QuickBooks Desktop when a user is logged into a specific company
file and a third-party application is simultaneously requesting a data
sync.
“With the deployment of Autofy, Right Networks has created an
applications ecosystem for QuickBooks Desktop which is in every way
equivalent to, and as capable as, that of QuickBooks Online,” said Joel
Hughes, CEO of Right Networks. “ISVs can integrate to the web-based
Autofy API to gain 24/7 access to QuickBooks company files, whether they
are QuickBooks Online files or QuickBooks Desktop files hosted in the
Right Networks cloud.”
“Always On” enables many use-cases critical to accounting professionals
and their clients, allowing:
-
third-shift productivity for mobile workers using time management apps
-
overnight inventory synchronization for manufacturing apps
-
scheduled, automatic monthly financial reports used by banks and
lenders
Further, the seamless operation of SaaS integrations in the Right
Networks cloud is a boon to third-party ISVs who can lower their
onboarding and support costs relative to classic on-premise Desktop
users, who are notoriously challenging to support.
“SPS Commerce has teamed with Autofy and Right Networks as a strategic
partner to extend our leadership in the Intuit market,” said Mark
O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at SPS Commerce. “The partnership takes
advantage of our shared passion for driving innovation and delivering
the very best service to our customers.”
About Right Networks
Right Networks helps accounting firms, independent accounting
professionals, and small businesses move their legacy accounting
software and business-critical applications to the cloud. Right Networks
is 100% accounting focused and offers an industry-leading solution that
hosts and maintains legacy accounting software alongside a curated
application ecosystem of 250+ best-in-class applications, including
QuickBooks, Lacerte and ProSeries from Intuit, Expensify, Bill.com,
Avalara, SmartVault and Webgility. By providing critical, time-consuming
application updates and back-ups and zero scheduled downtime, as well as
24/7 tech support and enterprise-class security, Right Networks
customers achieve the flexibility that is critical to serving their
clients and/or running their business. The company has earned widespread
industry recognition and was most recently named a 2019 CPA Practice
Advisor Readers' Choice Award recipient.
Visit https://www.rightnetworks.com/ to
learn more about the company’s solution, pricing and available plans.
