RightHand Robotics Unveils Next-Generation RightPick2 at ProMat

04/08/2019 | 09:03am EDT

BOSTON, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics, a leader in providing autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, announced the release of RightPick2TM, the company’s next-generation, integrated software and hardware product platform. The announcement was made in conjunction with ProMat 2019 in Chicago, a major showcase for material handling automation for supply chain, distribution and manufacturing.

RightPick2
RightHand Robotics' next-generation, integrated software and hardware product platform.


RightPick2 is an autonomous piece-picking platform that handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of warehouse workflows and processes. It works collaboratively with logistics facility employees and existing manual or automated systems, providing businesses with a vital productivity boost as part of a lean and highly efficient material handling process.

RightPick2, the latest generation of the proven RightPick platform, combines new skills based on RightPick.AI, the AI-enabled vision and motion control software with deep learning. The platform comprises significant hardware upgrades, including RightHand’s GripperV5 5th-generation intelligent gripper with 2kg payload; the latest Universal Robots e-Series commercial-scale, collaborative robot arms; and Intel® RealSense™ Depth Camera D415 for precise measurements and low overall system cost.

Leif Jentoft, co-founder of RightHand Robotics, commented: “The RightPick platform has successfully completed 10 million picks (MPicks) autonomously across many industries, including e-commerce, retail, pharmaceuticals, grocery, and more. Building on this experience, RightPick2 sets a new standard for speed and dependability. Being able to reliably pick a wide range of items at a high rate helps distribution and fulfillment centers improve overall customer experience, making them more competitive in the global marketplace.”

RightPick2 puts predictable capacity in the hands of warehouse operators by excelling at the 3Rs of robotic piece-picking: Range, Rate and Reliability. The system is able to pick and place thousands of SKUs, fulfilling orders at high speeds while playing an integral role in consistently getting customers what they ordered. Leading customers including PALTAC CORPORATION and Capacity LLC, have chosen to leverage these capabilities in their respective fulfillment operations.

RightHand Robotics has been chosen as a finalist for an MHI Innovation Award, and will be demonstrating RightPick2 at the company’s booth (#S2397) at ProMat in Chicago, April 8-11. RightPick systems will also be running live in RightHand’s partner booths: Kuecker (#S3912A), EuroSort (#S3627), Tompkins Robotics (#S4250), and SDI (#S3953B).

About RightHand Robotics
RightHand Robotics is a leader in providing robotic piece-picking solutions that improve performance and efficiency in e-commerce order fulfillment and intralogistics. Its RightPick product platform is a software-driven, hardware-enabled solution that handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of workflows and processes​. With RightPick, businesses can reduce the cost of order fulfillment in electronics, apparel, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries. RHR was founded in 2014 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics.

Press Contact:
Eugene Hunt
Trevi Communications for RightHand Robotics
media@righthandrobotics.com
+1-978-750-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e5f54d0-c48b-444c-9092-e2c19c852542

RIghtHandRobotics_logoGray (1).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
